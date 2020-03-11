Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Uni Filter: Foam Air Filters to Keep Your Machines Protected

March 11, 2020 11:50am | by:

UNI FILTER HAS GOT YOUR FILTER AND MORE!

Uni Filter has the most comprehensive line of foam air filters in the world! For over 50 years, Uni Foam Air Filters have been unsurpassed in both engine protection and overall performance. Their unique two-stage design produces more horsepower and more torque than any other air filter.

They have the largest and most comprehensive line of air filters and accessories for your dirt bike, street bike, ATV, UTV, SXS, vintage bike, off-road truck, or race cars than any other manufacturer. And Unis are proudly made in the USA! Visit unifilter.com now and see for yourself.

  • ATV Filters Uni Filter
  • Automotive Filters Uni Filter
  • Dirt Bike Filters Uni Filter
  • Foam Filter Oil Cleaner Uni Filter
  • Sock Pod Filters Uni Filter
  • Street Bike Filters Uni Filter
  • Vintage Air Filters Uni Filter

HOW A UNI FOAM AIR FILTER WORKS

“Open Cell” polyurethane foam is dampened with specially developed filter oil. The “sticky” filter oil is suspended in the path of the dirty air on the strands of the foam’s web-like cell structure. This makes it impossible for dirt to pass through the filter without sticking to the strands.

As the outer strands become loaded with dirt particles, the oiled strands downstream start trapping dirt, allowing the entire thickness to be utilized. This prevents surface loading or air restriction for 80% of the service life of the air-filter element. When the filter is sufficiently dirty, it can be easily washed, oiled, and reused.

RACE TESTED

Uni Filter products perform their best in the worst of conditions. That’s why Uni Filter has been the chosen air filter of all serious off-roaders for decades. In this dirty, dusty environment, air filtration is critical to engine performance and protection. The Uni Air Filter’s ability to hold extreme amounts of dirt and still provide excellent air flow and performance has made Uni Filter the choice of some of the greatest racers of all time, including but not limited to Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, Eli Tomac, Grant Langston, Joe Byrd, Wayne Matlock, Ronnie Renner, Brian Deegan, Robby Gordon, Cameron Steele, Cale Yarborough, and many more.

To keep your Uni Filter performing at its best, always use Uni Foam filer oil and Uni Foam filter cleaner.

