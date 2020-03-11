Uni Filter: Foam Air Filters to Keep Your Machines Protected

HOW A UNI FOAM AIR FILTER WORKS

“Open Cell” polyurethane foam is dampened with specially developed filter oil. The “sticky” filter oil is suspended in the path of the dirty air on the strands of the foam’s web-like cell structure. This makes it impossible for dirt to pass through the filter without sticking to the strands.

As the outer strands become loaded with dirt particles, the oiled strands downstream start trapping dirt, allowing the entire thickness to be utilized. This prevents surface loading or air restriction for 80% of the service life of the air-filter element. When the filter is sufficiently dirty, it can be easily washed, oiled, and reused.

RACE TESTED

Uni Filter products perform their best in the worst of conditions. That’s why Uni Filter has been the chosen air filter of all serious off-roaders for decades. In this dirty, dusty environment, air filtration is critical to engine performance and protection. The Uni Air Filter’s ability to hold extreme amounts of dirt and still provide excellent air flow and performance has made Uni Filter the choice of some of the greatest racers of all time, including but not limited to Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, Eli Tomac, Grant Langston, Joe Byrd, Wayne Matlock, Ronnie Renner, Brian Deegan, Robby Gordon, Cameron Steele, Cale Yarborough, and many more.

To keep your Uni Filter performing at its best, always use Uni Foam filer oil and Uni Foam filter cleaner.