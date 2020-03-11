DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The 11th annual MX vs ATV All Out Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) wrapped up on Monday, March 9th, at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, concluding two days of fun and exciting racing. Tuesday featured the Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX), which accounts for the biggest three-day amateur supercross event on the planet. This year, 1044 entries took to the rough and sandy course to compete in one of the only true opportunities for amateur racers to compete in an actual supercross format on a real supercross track.

The Annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross has become one of the premier amateur events in the world, thanks to the spectacular Daytona International Speedway facility and Ricky Carmichael’s leadership.

“The biggest thing is I never had the opportunity to race here as an amateur, so I wanted to try to put that to fruition and give that opportunity to amateurs today,” said Carmichael. “Hopefully they can understand what this place means to all of racing, all of motorsports racing, whether it’s four wheels, two wheels… It’s definitely special. It’s definitely grown into something I never thought it would be today. So, I’m excited for that. I’m aware that it wouldn’t be possible without the great partners that we have and everyone here that is participating in racing. So, thank you very much. I hope everyone has a safe and fun day, and enjoys themselves.”

Riders from all over the world, including some of the biggest names in amateur motocross, battled for RCSX Championships and AMA number 1 plates in 34 classes, from youth riders on 50cc bikes all the way to Golden Masters (60+).

When it comes to amateur racing the A classes are the cream of the crop, and the RCSX had its share of top pro prospects.

Team Green Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker grabbed the holeshot in the 250A division, but went down in the second turn, handing the lead to Yamaha’s Colin Park. Hammaker got going again in last place, as Kawasaki’s Jack Rogers followed Park out front.

Park continued to hold a safe lead over Rogers, while Hammaker, amazingly, started working the field, making passes right and left as he made his all the way up to second by the end of the race, passing Rogers with two laps to go to finish second.

The win was Parks first championship.

“I came out of the gate actually pretty good today,” said Park. “Yesterday I was struggling with gate picks and wasn’t coming out good. I came out second and I think Seth went down in the second turn, and I led the race from there. I just tried to ride a smart race. The lappers were really bad, so I just tried to be smooth and pick my lines smart and ended up with the win.”

Hammaker was disappointed, but happy with his charge through the pack.

“I got the holeshot,” said Hammaker, “and in in the second corner before the wall jump, I just washed the front end going up. I caught traction at the top and it spit me off. So, I was dead last and then put on a good charge to come back to second. The leader was pretty far out, but it was all right.”