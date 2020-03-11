Round ten of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series could prove to be a pivotal race when this thing is all said and done. Two riders tied in points with one of them a heavy favorite to win and the other determined to stop it, things were going to get intense at Daytona Speedway. In the end, the one guy did what we all thought he was going to do but it wasn’t easy by any means.

I’m as old school as they come, and I love the history of Daytona and all that comes with it. It’s different, it’s gnarly and it has a place in the sport of supercross but I just wonder, watching this year’s event from the couch, if it’s time to talk about Daytona and what it wants to be and what it could be.

Back in the day it was a day race, it had more in common with motocross than supercross, and was an interesting twist to the series. Then, it went to a night race and basically a full on supercross track in a radical change from the old days. Lately it’s been bit of a hybrid between the old school and traditional supercross and I wonder when you try to make everyone happy if you lose what you did well, you know?

The track this year, designed by Ricky Carmichael, lacked in passing lines, inserted split lanes when there wasn’t enough room, had a sand section that proved to be pretty dull, and rider after rider clenched their teeth in talking about the track. RC’s got some restrictions placed on him in the track design and so it’s not all on him but we haven’t seen a great track at the speedway in a number of years because, in my opinion, RC’s trying to go old school but doesn’t have the room (pit lane was widened a few years ago) and has too many things he can’t do to make an old school track work. It’s not all his fault, but the 2020 Daytona SX was boring outside of one man putting on a hell of a show.