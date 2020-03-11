Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, and much more.

This week, we talk with Tennessee native Nate Thrasher.

Racer X: So we are out here at Daytona International Speedway for the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross in Daytona, what classes did you race today and how did you end up?

Nate Thrasher: Today I raced 450 and 250 B Limited and Schoolboy 2. I won 450 B Limited and Schoolboy 2, and I think 11th in 250 B Limited. I went down off the start and tried to make my way back through, with only eight laps there’s not too much time to make the passes I needed to make to get back up front.

What are your plans for the next couple weeks? Spring nationals?

We are headed to Underground in Texas to train there before Spring a Ding Ding and Freestone. After that I will head out to California to test a little bit and do the California Classic.