Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Full Schedule
Insight: Seattle SX Rescheduled

Insight Seattle SX Rescheduled

March 11, 2020 5:15pm
by:

Ongoing news about the coronavirus, and how it will impact large sporting events and gatherings, has been gathering more and more steam over the last few weeks, and it has become inevitable that such news would eventually impact the world of supercross and motocross. On Wednesday evening, Feld Entertainment released an update on how the virus will impact rounds of Monster Energy Supercross going forward. But of course, keep in mind this is a very fluid situation and more news could be coming.

In accordance with the governor's restrictions on group gatherings in King Count and amid Coronavirus concerns, the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross event scheduled on March 28, 2020 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle has been cancelled.

Refund information for fans is located at http://www.centurylinkfield.com/event/monster-energy-supercross-20/.

The 13th race in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Series will be rescheduled. For more information please continue to get real time updates at supercrosslive.com. 

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now