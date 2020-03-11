Ongoing news about the coronavirus, and how it will impact large sporting events and gatherings, has been gathering more and more steam over the last few weeks, and it has become inevitable that such news would eventually impact the world of supercross and motocross. On Wednesday evening, Feld Entertainment released an update on how the virus will impact rounds of Monster Energy Supercross going forward. But of course, keep in mind this is a very fluid situation and more news could be coming.

In accordance with the governor's restrictions on group gatherings in King Count and amid Coronavirus concerns, the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross event scheduled on March 28, 2020 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle has been cancelled.

Refund information for fans is located at http://www.centurylinkfield.com/event/monster-energy-supercross-20/.

The 13th race in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Series will be rescheduled. For more information please continue to get real time updates at supercrosslive.com.