Infront Moto Racing Releases 2020 MXGP Calendar Update

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing is glad to inform that a new date for the MXGP of Patagonia - Argentina, which was recently postponed, can now be revealed as it’s bound to be held in Neuquen on November 21 and 22 2020.

Infront Moto Racing along with the FIM, the local organizer +Eventos SA, as well as the Argentinian authorities have worked close to find an alternative date for this event.

This new date will now see the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar extend, but this change was necessary in order to preserve the championship program as much as possible.