Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Amateur
RCSX
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Infront Moto Racing Releases 2020 MXGP Calendar Update

March 11, 2020 9:20am | by:
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing is glad to inform that a new date for the MXGP of Patagonia - Argentina, which was recently postponed, can now be revealed as it’s bound to be held in Neuquen on November 21 and 22 2020.

Infront Moto Racing along with the FIM, the local organizer +Eventos SA, as well as the Argentinian authorities have worked close to find an alternative date for this event.

This new date will now see the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar extend, but this change was necessary in order to preserve the championship program as much as possible.

