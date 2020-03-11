Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Honda Cancels Supercross Autograph Sessions Due to Coronavirus

March 11, 2020 7:55pm | by:
Following a string of cancellations and rescheduling today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, American Honda has now announced that they will be cancelling all autograph sessions due to concerns over the outbreak.

The cancellations will be for the Honda HRC team, GEICO Honda, SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, and Penrite Honda. This news comes just hours after Feld Entertainment announced the Seattle Supercross will be rescheduled to a different venue. Ken Roczen also mentioned last week that he would no longer be doing autograph signings due to the outbreak as well.

Read Honda's full PR here:

American Honda regrets to announce that due to the growing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), Honda-supported supercross teams (Team Honda HRC, GEICO Honda, MotoConcepts Honda and Penrite Honda) will not participate in dealer appearances or AMA Supercross autograph signings, effective immediately and until further notice.

Everyone at Honda recognizes the value of our customers and dealers, and appreciates their enthusiastic support; these functions are great opportunities for our riders and teams to interact with fans, and we regret having to make this difficult decision. That said, taking prudent measures to protect the health of all involved stakeholders is paramount. In the future, we’ll explore opportunities for alternative measures that we can take to repay our fans and customers for their support. In the meantime, thank you for your patience.

