Honda Cancels Supercross Autograph Sessions Due to Coronavirus
Following a string of cancellations and rescheduling today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, American Honda has now announced that they will be cancelling all autograph sessions due to concerns over the outbreak.
The cancellations will be for the Honda HRC team, GEICO Honda, SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, and Penrite Honda. This news comes just hours after Feld Entertainment announced the Seattle Supercross will be rescheduled to a different venue. Ken Roczen also mentioned last week that he would no longer be doing autograph signings due to the outbreak as well.
Read Honda's full PR here:
American Honda regrets to announce that due to the growing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), Honda-supported supercross teams (Team Honda HRC, GEICO Honda, MotoConcepts Honda and Penrite Honda) will not participate in dealer appearances or AMA Supercross autograph signings, effective immediately and until further notice.
Everyone at Honda recognizes the value of our customers and dealers, and appreciates their enthusiastic support; these functions are great opportunities for our riders and teams to interact with fans, and we regret having to make this difficult decision. That said, taking prudent measures to protect the health of all involved stakeholders is paramount. In the future, we’ll explore opportunities for alternative measures that we can take to repay our fans and customers for their support. In the meantime, thank you for your patience.