Honda Cancels Supercross Autograph Sessions Due to Coronavirus

Following a string of cancellations and rescheduling today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, American Honda has now announced that they will be cancelling all autograph sessions due to concerns over the outbreak.

The cancellations will be for the Honda HRC team, GEICO Honda, SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, and Penrite Honda. This news comes just hours after Feld Entertainment announced the Seattle Supercross will be rescheduled to a different venue. Ken Roczen also mentioned last week that he would no longer be doing autograph signings due to the outbreak as well.

Read Honda's full PR here: