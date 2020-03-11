Bridgestone to Supply Battlecross Motorcycle Tires to TM Racing USA

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) has signed a multi-year agreement with TM Racing USA to become the official tire partner for the boutique motorcycle brand. As a tire supplier for TM Racing USA, Bridgestone will provide its full-line of Battlecross off-road tires for TM Racing motorcycles in the U.S.*

Based in Pesaro, Italy, TM Racing produces approximately 1,300 motorcycles per year. The company specializes in the production of high-end and custom-built motorcycles for motocross, enduro, supermoto, and flat track applications.

“TM Racing USA is a world-class organization known for the impressive quality and performance of their machines,” said Jared Williams, senior manager of sales and marketing, motorcycle and kart, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “We see strong similarities in the foundation of our two companies and this partnership demonstrates our combined commitment to offer high quality products with cutting-edge technology for TM Racing USA riders.”

Bridgestone will supply its full line of Battlecross off-road motorcycle tires for TM Racing USA motorcycles. The Battlecross line features high performance tires with specialized tread patterns for racing on a variety of surfaces. The latest additions to the line are the Battlecross E50 and Battlecross E50 Extreme, which are designed to compete in the most extreme enduro races with improved rear traction and cornering grip.

“TM motorcycles are pure race bikes – built to win – so the choice was easy when it came to which tire we wanted on our bikes,” said Ralf Schmidt, importer, TM Racing USA. “We believe we chose the best tire on the market when we decided to partner with Bridgestone.”

For more information, visit BridgestoneMotorcycleTires.com.

*Not applicable to TM Racing USA riders who are contractually bound to another tire manufacturer.