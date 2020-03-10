Roan Van De Moosdijk and Wilson Todd to Miss Argentina

Kawasaki Europe announced today that two of their MX2 World Championship riders, Roan Van De Moosdijk and Wilson Todd, will miss the upcoming MXGP of Argentina after suffering injuries last weekend at Valkenswaard.

Roan Van De Moosdijk suffered a fracture in his ankle and Wilson Todd broke some fingers in a first turn crash. Read what Kawasaki had to say about both riders in their PR:

Roan Van De Moosdijk twisted his ankle midway through the first moto of the Dutch GP at Valkenswaard, soon after moving into the first six, but bravely continued to finish twelfth in great pain before seeking medical assistance. X-rays at the hospital in Belgium revealed a fracture of the ankle and he underwent an operation the same evening with a metal plate inserted to stabilise the fracture. He will miss the next round of the world championship at Neuquén in Argentina on March 21/22 and also the opening round of the Dutch Masters of Motocross at Harfsen one week later but both rider and team remain optimistic for a return to racing at the Spanish GP on April 18/19. Roan will visit the doctor again next week and an updated diagnosis of the recovery time will be possible.

Roan Van De Moosdijk: "Unfortunately I broke my ankle yesterday halfway the first moto while I was riding solid in sixth. I didn't crash, I just hit the ground really hard and twisted my left ankle. I still managed to finish in twelfth place but as I came over the line I straight away felt something was not right. Luckily I have no pain and I got operated Sunday night; it was a clean cut so there should be no big problems. On the nineteenth I have to go back to the hospital for a new examination and then we see how much times is needed to recover. Thank you to all the well-wishers, the F&H Racing Team and Kawasaki for their support."

DRT Kawasaki’s Wilson Todd was injured at the first corner of the same race when he was involved in a multiple pile-up. The Australian was run over by several riders and sustained broken fingers. DRT team owner Steve Dixon has stated that the team will now miss the Argentina GP but he too remains optimistic that Wilson can return to racing in Spain.

Wilson Todd: “I joined in on the first turn pile-up and got ran over. Some broken fingers and cuts. We will be back! “