Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Amateur
RCSX
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Read Now: Ricky Brabec, Namur (Bonus Audio Version), SX, AX & Much More!

March 10, 2020 2:00pm

The May 2020 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the May issue of Racer X magazine

  • As Monster Energy Supercross departs the West Coast, the 250SX East Region takes the spotlight.
  • Ricky Brabec is the first American motorcyclist to win the Dakar Rally.
  • Former GP racer Rob Andrews on what makes Belgium’s Namur one of the world’s great tracks.
  • Arenacross is making a comeback—again—with AMA Kicker Arenacross.

Subscribe or renew to receive your choice of two exclusive BeeG Creations rider stickers!

We caught Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane McElrath sand surfing through the 250SX pack and knew it had to be our May 2020 cover.
We caught Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane McElrath sand surfing through the 250SX pack and knew it had to be our May 2020 cover. Align Media

The May 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Not So Quiet on the Eastern Front

When the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship pulled out of its winter home on the West Coast, a whole new group of 250cc competitors finally got their turn.

Read the Feature Now Preview the Issue Now

The May 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Desert Storm

American desert racer Ricky Brabec made history by becoming the first American to win the infamous Dakar Rally. He tells us how he navigated his way to victory in the sands of Saudi Arabia.

Read the Feature Now Preview the Issue Now

The May 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

The Cathedral of Motocross

No other motocross track in the world was as magnificent, awe-inspiring, or absurd as the Citadel of Namur in Belgium (read or listen).

Read the Feature Now Preview the Issue Now

The May 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

AX Reboot

The not-so-little National Arenacross Series—which used to call itself “supercross in a bottle”—is making a comeback as AMA Kicker Arenacross.

Read the Feature Now Preview the Issue Now

Racer X Illustrated Magazine

The Issue

Monster Energy Honda's Ricky Brabec blasts across the desert on side one of our May 2020 poster while Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Shane McElrath surfs through the sand on side two.

