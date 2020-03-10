Read Now: Ricky Brabec, Namur (Bonus Audio Version), SX, AX & Much More!
The May 2020 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.
Inside the May issue of Racer X magazine
- As Monster Energy Supercross departs the West Coast, the 250SX East Region takes the spotlight.
- Ricky Brabec is the first American motorcyclist to win the Dakar Rally.
- Former GP racer Rob Andrews on what makes Belgium’s Namur one of the world’s great tracks.
- Arenacross is making a comeback—again—with AMA Kicker Arenacross.
The May 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated
Not So Quiet on the Eastern Front
When the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship pulled out of its winter home on the West Coast, a whole new group of 250cc competitors finally got their turn.
Desert Storm
American desert racer Ricky Brabec made history by becoming the first American to win the infamous Dakar Rally. He tells us how he navigated his way to victory in the sands of Saudi Arabia.
The Cathedral of Motocross
No other motocross track in the world was as magnificent, awe-inspiring, or absurd as the Citadel of Namur in Belgium (read or listen).
AX Reboot
The not-so-little National Arenacross Series—which used to call itself “supercross in a bottle”—is making a comeback as AMA Kicker Arenacross.
Racer X Illustrated Magazine
The Issue
Monster Energy Honda's Ricky Brabec blasts across the desert on side one of our May 2020 poster while Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Shane McElrath surfs through the sand on side two.