Chad Reed has stood atop the podium at Daytona three times, but this past Saturday is likely his last go around for the Daytona Supercross. The soon-to-be 38-year-old Reed is now looking at just seven more races of his career and maybe less if he still plans to miss a couple rounds for his Lamborghini race series.

We caught up with Reed following the race to see what he thought of it all.

Racer X: What’d you get, 13th?

Chad Reed: Yeah, lucky 13.

Fifteenth last week. Are you moving up?

We’re moving up. Honestly, I had fun today. It was good. Kind of, the pace is slowly starting to come back, bike’s starting to feel better. So, all that combination. Kind of had a goal, and I feel like I kind of fell one short of it. I was in 12th and I would have been happy with that. Last three laps I was getting a little sloppy, so I backed her down and Benny [Bloss] got me.

You’re putting in work.

I absolutely am.

You’re trying to get better. You’re getting better. Round two, round three, did you ever consider, this is a really long road, man. Maybe I just come out in opening ceremonies, do some Nac-Nacs, wave… Did you consider this freaking grind you had to do the last two months to get here?

Yes and no. I don’t have it in me to just… I committed to not only the fans but personal people that are helping me a lot. You got cbdMD, you got Mountain Motorsports. A lot of people putting their name on the line, and also financial support as well. So, I didn’t have it in me to just quit. But definitely there was a part of me where I thought, this is not fun. This is really not fun. But since Dallas, I have had fun. Today was the most fun I had, kind of mid-race. I love Daytona. There’s just something that’s gnarly about it, something that’s fun. Honestly, I’m retiring because I don’t enjoy modern supercross. The love of it, what I once upon a time loved, it’s kind of gone for me. So, to come out here and the bike starts moving around in the sand and you have to be using more technique than just kind of balls to the wall. It was fun. I actually really enjoyed it. Hopefully we can continue with this going up. It looks like we got rain again this week at home. Hopefully it does what it did last week, and it doesn’t threaten us as much. This was the first week that I rode two days.