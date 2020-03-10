Racer X: Now let’s turn to Rocket Rex. As I told you this morning, I just know one thing and one thing only: you’re gnarly. Are you going to be nice this weekend, or are you going to bring some gnarliness?

Rex Staten: Oh, yes.

Your story of the win that you got here, was it 1980? Was that when you won it?

Yeah. I won the hare in ’74 on the Honda, and then I came back in 1983 on the Yamaha.

What was the track like, especially on those older bikes, especially in ’74? How gnarly was it then?

Back then we had to go through the pavement a couple times, go through the guard rail, go through the chain-link fence, and then back across. You had to be careful coming across the pavement because it gets a little bit of sand and was pretty slippery. You’d go down real easy. Then ’80, we just basically rode out here on the infield. Maybe we went down and kind of went across and then back, but we didn’t go through rails or nothing like that. But it started getting whoops and big pits and big holes, put a little jump in. We’d clear the whole thing. I remember one time popped out of fifth gear and I got out of shape; my bike ended up on the road race track up there.

That was not one of the years you won?

No, that was the Harley Davidson years. That was ’76 and ’77.

Where is it for you to be able to say you’ve won this race twice? Where is that on your career accomplishment ranks?

First, I signed with Honda when I was 19. I had just got out of high school. I had a ride before that, but my dad wouldn’t let me go. Honda picked me up and said, we’re going to fly you here. We don’t make a 500, but we have a 380. They let me ride it for 20 minutes at Indian Dunes. They flew it here and they worked on it all Friday night getting ready because they didn’t know if it was going to make it on time. I went out and rode at 19 years old. I look over and I had three mechanics, Dave Arnold, John Rosenthiel, Roy Turner. They were my mechanics. They turned my bike upside down between motos. What are you guys doing? Well, it’s only a 30-minute race. Back then we went for 30 minutes, but we had like three motos. The bikes would get beat up and so would the track. Today, they’re like, the track is too rough, go groom it. Really, we were pioneers. We rode in shit, to be honest with you. It was rough and rugged, and we didn’t have jumps built the right way for us. Our foot pegs were dragging through the jumps. We just manned it up and went for it.

And you were able to beat Roger De Coster.

Yes.

So that one feels good. That’s some legends you named as far as working on the bike with Honda, so this is a good memory all around.

Yes. It was really good. I enjoyed it. After that, I went to South Africa and became South African champion.