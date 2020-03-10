2020 MXGP of Patagonia, Argentina Postponed

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) - Infront Moto Racing sadly informs that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the MXGP of Patagonia - Argentina, scheduled on March the 21 and 22 has also been postponed. The new date for the Argentinian round will be announced shortly.

Owing to a decision of the Argentinian Minister of Health to postpone any international events during this particular moment, Infront Moto Racing, in agreement with the FIM and the local organiser +Eventos SA, as well as the Argentinian authorities, is enforced to postpone the MXGP of Patagonia in Argentina to a later date in the year.

Infront Moto Racing along with the FIM and the national organizers are working very close to preserve the health of all those involved in the FIM Motocross World Championship as well as the Championship programme as much as they can; the aim is to find a feasible date that will see the MXGP calendar extend in 2020. More information on an exact date will be announced very soon.

The International situation has been monitored on a daily basis by the Promoter of the FIM Motocross World Championship and the FIM. More details on the new date will be released shortly, but in the meantime, once again, we ask everybody for a great sense of responsibility.