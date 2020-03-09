Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 10 (of 17) - Daytona International Speedway - Daytona, FL
Daytona - 450SX Main Event
Daytona International Speedway - Daytona, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|18 Laps
|1:10.262
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Ken Roczen
|+00.707
|1:10.174
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Cooper Webb
|+10.590
|1:10.718
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|+11.205
|1:11.533
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|+32.436
|1:12.262
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|+34.412
|1:12.365
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Dean Wilson
|+35.706
|1:13.040
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|+46.452
|1:13.246
|Haines City, FL
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Justin Hill
|+53.884
|1:13.297
|Yoncalla, OR
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Justin Brayton
|+1:03.771
|1:13.764
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
|11
|Vince Friese
|+1:05.550
|1:13.303
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|12
|Benny Bloss
|17 7 Laps
|1:13.964
|Oak Grove, MO
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|Chad Reed
|+11.721
|1:14.650
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|Martin Davalos
|+14.385
|1:14.608
|Quito, Ecuador
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|+31.370
|1:15.632
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|16
|Ryan Sipes
|+35.308
|1:16.552
|Vine Grove, KY
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Henry Miller
|+44.833
|1:16.076
|Rochester, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18
|Ryan Breece
|+46.957
|1:16.418
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|19
|Adam Enticknap
|+47.417
|1:16.565
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|20
|Daniel Herrlein
|+1:14.280
|1:17.121
|Wheeling, WV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|21
|Tyler Bowers
|7 Laps
|1:15.760
|Danville, KY
|Kawasaki KX450
|22
|Blake Baggett
|DNF
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F
Daytona - 250SX East Main Event
Daytona International Speedway - Daytona, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Garrett Marchbanks
|14 Laps
|1:11.435
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Chase Sexton
|+02.019
|1:11.054
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|+11.051
|1:11.926
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|+15.567
|1:11.808
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Shane McElrath
|+27.502
|1:11.677
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Pierce Brown
|+44.636
|1:14.825
|Sandy, UT
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|+52.924
|1:14.072
|Winchester, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|+55.706
|1:14.075
|Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|+1:13.790
|1:14.881
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|10
|Cedric Soubeyras
|+1:14.759
|1:15.937
|Entraigues Sue, France
|Husqvarna FC 250
|11
|Jordan Bailey
|13 Laps
|1:15.814
|Orlando, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|12
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|+00.836
|1:15.959
|Venezuela
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Grant Harlan
|+07.447
|1:16.155
|Justin, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|Jace Owen
|+11.144
|1:17.377
|Mattoon, IL
|Honda CRF250R
|15
|Justin Starling
|+15.794
|1:17.398
|Deland, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|16
|Curren Thurman
|+20.103
|1:16.136
|Rosharon, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|Chase Marquier
|+29.127
|1:17.044
|Newcastle, OK
|Honda CRF250R
|18
|Carter Halpain
|+33.595
|1:17.878
|Lubbock, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|Dustin Winter
|+39.620
|1:16.842
|Clearwater, KS
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|Justin Rodbell
|+40.329
|1:18.772
|Prince Frederick, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
|Josh Hill
|+44.397
|1:15.945
|Yoncalla, OR
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
|Jordon Smith
|DNF
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|226
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|223
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|197
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|195
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|170
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|152
|7
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|141
|8
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|129
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|129
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|88
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|79
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|65
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|60
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|Brazil
|51
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|48
|9
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|43
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|42
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
FIM Motocross World Championship
Round 2 (of 20) - MXGP of Netherlands - Valkenswaard - Valkenswaard, Netherlands
MXGP of The Netherlands - MXGP
Valkenswaard - Valkenswaard, Netherlands
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|3 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|7 - 5
|KTM
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|8 - 6
|Honda
|6
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|6 - 8
|Kawasaki
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|9 - 7
|GasGas
|8
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|5 - 11
|Yamaha
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|4 - 13
|KTM
|10
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|25 - 4
|KTM
MXGP of The Netherlands - MX2
Valkenswaard - Valkenswaard, Netherlands
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 7
|Yamaha
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|6 - 2
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|5 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|7 - 9
|KTM
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|11 - 6
|Husqvarna
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|14 - 8
|GasGas
|9
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|4 - 26
|KTM
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|21 - 5
|GasGas
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|94
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|85
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|68
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|60
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|58
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|56
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|53
|8
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|47
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|42
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|39
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|87
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|82
|3
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|74
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|61
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|53
|6
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|52
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|51
|8
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|48
|9
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|48
|10
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|35
GNCC Racing
Round 2 (of 13) - Hogwaller - Palatka, FL
Wild Boar - Overall Race
Hogwaller - Palatka, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Kailub Russell
|02:57:07.316
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|2
|Josh Strang
|02:59:14.467
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|3
|Ricky Russell
|02:59:58.340
|Duvall, WA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:00:54.020
|Cookeville, TN
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:01:53.059
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|03:02:17.518
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|7
|Craig Delong
|03:02:37.331
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Andrew Delong
|03:06:32.639
|Birdsboro, PA
|Honda
|9
|Cody J Barnes
|03:07:04.178
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|10
|Todd Kellett
|03:07:09.499
|United Kingdom
|Yamaha
Wild Boar - XC2 Pro Race
Hogwaller - Palatka, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:01:53.059
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|03:02:17.518
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|3
|Craig Delong
|03:02:37.331
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|03:07:04.178
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|5
|Evan Smith
|03:08:52.300
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jesse Ansley
|03:09:43.799
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|7
|Liam Draper
|03:10:58.100
|New Zealand
|KTM
|8
|Tegan Temple
|03:12:10.100
|West Chester, PA
|KTM
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|03:12:50.100
|Tamaqua, PA
|Beta
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|03:12:51.079
|Bennington, VT
|KTM
Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am Race
Hogwaller - Palatka, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Zack Hayes
|03:19:35.210
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|2
|Jake Froman
|03:19:52.539
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Nathan Ferderer
|03:22:55.210
|Columbia Heights, MN
|Yamaha
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:26:04.679
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
|5
|Dominick Morse
|03:28:05.392
|Newark Valley, NY
|KTM
|6
|Chase A Colville
|03:28:05.819
|West Sunbury, PA
|Beta
|7
|Jason Raines
|02:55:30.459
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|8
|Benjamin R Wright
|02:56:38.412
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|9
|Michael Delosa
|03:03:50.330
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|10
|Dylan Zimpel
|03:06:33.699
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
Wild Boar - WXC Race
Hogwaller - Palatka, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|01:50:41.250
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|01:51:39.777
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|01:51:59.777
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|4
|Rachael Archer
|01:52:58.170
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|01:55:29.880
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|6
|Korie Steede
|01:58:28.897
|Beloit, OH
|TM
|7
|Rachel Gutish
|01:58:29.439
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:01:10.459
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Brooke Cosner
|02:01:28.478
|Mchenry, MD
|KTM
|10
|Kelsey L Saltar
|02:15:13.730
|Debary, FL
|KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|60
|2
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|46
|3
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|46
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|33
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|31
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|28
|7
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|25
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|20
|9
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|18
|10
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|15
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|55
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|55
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|42
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|33
|5
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|28
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|28
|7
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|25
|8
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|25
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|24
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|22
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|60
|2
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|41
|3
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|39
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|39
|5
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|30
|6
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|29
|7
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|26
|8
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|25
|9
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|25
|10
|Dylan Zimpel
|Iron Station, NC
|23
GNCC WXC Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|60
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|50
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|39
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|36
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|34
|6
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|30
|7
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|26
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|21
|9
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|19
|10
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|18
Other Championship Standings
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
FMF Indoor MX Championship
Through Round 14
Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|210
|2nd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|208
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|190
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|185
|5th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|161
|6th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|138
|7th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|119
|8th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|101
|9th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|94
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|85
Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|247
|2nd
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|224
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|208
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|200
|5th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|164
|6th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|120
|7th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|104
|8th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|94
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|80
|10th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|77
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|77
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|60
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|43
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|39
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|31
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|28
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 5)
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|227
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|209
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|192
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|161
|5th
|Blake Gutzeit
|KTM
|112
|6th
|Pol Tarres
|Husqvarna
|107
|7th
|William Hoare
|KTM
|82
|8th
|Kevin Gallas
|Husqvarna
|79
|9th
|Tim Apolle
|Sherco
|73
|10th
|Emil Juszczak
|Beta
|63
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles