Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Amateur
RCSX
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Wake-Up Call

March 9, 2020 6:30am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 10 (of 17) - Daytona International Speedway - Daytona, FL

Daytona - 450SX Main Event

- Daytona, FL

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 18 Laps1:10.262Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450
2Ken Roczen +00.7071:10.174Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450R
3Cooper Webb +10.5901:10.718Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F
4Jason Anderson +11.2051:11.533Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
5Justin Barcia +32.4361:12.262Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
6Aaron Plessinger +34.4121:12.365Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ450F
7Dean Wilson +35.7061:13.040Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
8Malcolm Stewart +46.4521:13.246Haines City, FL Honda CRF450R
9Justin Hill +53.8841:13.297Yoncalla, OR Honda CRF450R
10Justin Brayton +1:03.7711:13.764Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450R
11Vince Friese +1:05.5501:13.303Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF450R
12Benny Bloss 17 7 Laps1:13.964Oak Grove, MO KTM 450 SX-F
13Chad Reed +11.7211:14.650Kurri Kurri, Australia Honda CRF450R
14Martin Davalos +14.3851:14.608Quito, Ecuador KTM 450 SX-F
15Kyle Chisholm +31.3701:15.632Clearwater, FL Yamaha YZ450F
16Ryan Sipes +35.3081:16.552Vine Grove, KY KTM 450 SX-F
17Henry Miller +44.8331:16.076Rochester, MN KTM 450 SX-F
18Ryan Breece +46.9571:16.418Coeur D' Alene, ID Suzuki RM-Z450
19Adam Enticknap +47.4171:16.565Lompoc, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
20Daniel Herrlein +1:14.2801:17.121Wheeling, WV KTM 450 SX-F
21Tyler Bowers 7 Laps1:15.760Danville, KY Kawasaki KX450
22Blake Baggett DNFGrand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F
Daytona - 250SX East Main Event

- Daytona, FL

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Garrett Marchbanks 14 Laps1:11.435Coalville, UT Kawasaki KX250
2Chase Sexton +02.0191:11.054La Moille, IL Honda CRF250R
3Jeremy Martin +11.0511:11.926Millville, MN Honda CRF250R
4R.J. Hampshire +15.5671:11.808Hudson, FL Husqvarna FC 250
5Shane McElrath +27.5021:11.677Canton, NC Yamaha YZ250F
6Pierce Brown +44.6361:14.825Sandy, UT KTM 250 SX-F
7Jo Shimoda +52.9241:14.072Winchester, CA Honda CRF250R
8Enzo Lopes +55.7061:14.075Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
9Jalek Swoll +1:13.7901:14.881Belleview, FL Husqvarna FC 250
10Cedric Soubeyras +1:14.7591:15.937Entraigues Sue, France Husqvarna FC 250
11Jordan Bailey 13 Laps1:15.814Orlando, FL Honda CRF250R
12Lorenzo Locurcio +00.8361:15.959Venezuela Kawasaki KX250
13Grant Harlan +07.4471:16.155Justin, TX Honda CRF250R
14Jace Owen +11.1441:17.377Mattoon, IL Honda CRF250R
15Justin Starling +15.7941:17.398Deland, FL Honda CRF250R
16Curren Thurman +20.1031:16.136Rosharon, TX KTM 250 SX-F
17Chase Marquier +29.1271:17.044Newcastle, OK Honda CRF250R
18 +33.5951:17.878Lubbock, TX Yamaha YZ250F
19 +39.6201:16.842Clearwater, KS KTM 250 SX-F
20 +40.3291:18.772Prince Frederick, MD Yamaha YZ250F
21Josh Hill +44.3971:15.945Yoncalla, OR Yamaha YZ250F
22Jordon Smith DNFBelmont, NC Kawasaki KX250
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO226
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany223
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC197
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY195
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM170
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL152
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR141
8Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA129
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom129
10Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL128
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL98
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC88
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL80
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT79
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN65
6Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA60
7Enzo Lopes Brazil51
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC48
9Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR43
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL42
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC89
7Luke Clout Sydney, Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX72
FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 2 (of 20) - MXGP of Netherlands - Valkenswaard - Valkenswaard, Netherlands

MXGP of The Netherlands - MXGP

- Valkenswaard, Netherlands

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 2 Honda
3Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania3 - 3 Husqvarna
4Antonio Cairoli Italy7 - 5 KTM
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium8 - 6 Honda
6Clement Desalle Belgium6 - 8 Kawasaki
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands9 - 7 GasGas
8Gautier Paulin France5 - 11 Yamaha
9Jorge Prado Spain4 - 13 KTM
10Shaun Simpson United Kingdom25 - 4 KTM
MXGP of The Netherlands - MX2

- Valkenswaard, Netherlands

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tom Vialle France2 - 1 KTM
2Maxime Renaux France3 - 3 Yamaha
3Jago Geerts Belgium1 - 7 Yamaha
4Jed Beaton Australia6 - 2 Husqvarna
5Ben Watson United Kingdom5 - 4 Yamaha
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom7 - 9 KTM
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark11 - 6 Husqvarna
8Jeremy Sydow Germany14 - 8 GasGas
9Rene Hofer Austria4 - 26 KTM
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany21 - 5 GasGas
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Tom Vialle France87
2Jago Geerts Belgium82
3Jed Beaton Australia74
4Maxime Renaux France61
5Rene Hofer Austria53
6Mikkel Haarup Denmark52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark51
8Ben Watson United Kingdom48
9Conrad Mewse United Kingdom48
10Jeremy Sydow Germany35
GNCC Racing

Round 2 (of 13) - Hogwaller - Palatka, FL

Wild Boar - Overall Race

- Palatka, FL

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell 02:57:07.316Boonville, NC KTM
2Josh Strang 02:59:14.467Australia Kawasaki
3Ricky Russell 02:59:58.340Duvall, WA Husqvarna
4 03:00:54.020Cookeville, TN Kawasaki
5Jonathan Girroir 03:01:53.059Southwick, MA KTM
6Michael Witkowski 03:02:17.518North Liberty, IN Yamaha
7Craig Delong 03:02:37.331Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
8Andrew Delong 03:06:32.639Birdsboro, PA Honda
9Cody J Barnes 03:07:04.178Sterling, IL Beta
10 03:07:09.499United Kingdom Yamaha
Wild Boar - XC2 Pro Race

- Palatka, FL

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Jonathan Girroir 03:01:53.059Southwick, MA KTM
2Michael Witkowski 03:02:17.518North Liberty, IN Yamaha
3Craig Delong 03:02:37.331Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
4Cody J Barnes 03:07:04.178Sterling, IL Beta
5 03:08:52.300Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
6Jesse Ansley 03:09:43.799Myakka City, FL KTM
7 03:10:58.100New Zealand KTM
8 03:12:10.100West Chester, PA KTM
9 03:12:50.100Tamaqua, PA Beta
10 03:12:51.079Bennington, VT KTM
Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am Race

- Palatka, FL

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1 03:19:35.210Sumter, SC KTM
2 03:19:52.539Lynnville, IN Husqvarna
3 03:22:55.210Columbia Heights, MN Yamaha
4 03:26:04.679Parkersburg, WV KTM
5 03:28:05.392Newark Valley, NY KTM
6 03:28:05.819West Sunbury, PA Beta
7 02:55:30.459Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
8 02:56:38.412Gillett, PA KTM
9 03:03:50.330Gillett, PA KTM
10 03:06:33.699Iron Station, NC Husqvarna
Wild Boar - WXC Race

- Palatka, FL

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Becca N Sheets 01:50:41.250Circleville, OH Yamaha
2Tayla Jones 01:51:39.777Australia Husqvarna
3Mackenzie Tricker 01:51:59.777Travelers Rest, SC KTM
4 01:52:58.170New Zealand Yamaha
5 01:55:29.880Barons, AB KTM
6Korie Steede 01:58:28.897Beloit, OH TM
7Rachel Gutish 01:58:29.439Terre Haute, IN Beta
8 02:01:10.459Equinunk, PA Husqvarna
9 02:01:28.478Mchenry, MD KTM
10 02:15:13.730Debary, FL KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC60
2Ricky Russell Duvall, WA46
3Josh Strang Australia46
4 Cookeville, TN33
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN31
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA28
7Craig Delong Morgantown, PA25
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL20
9Steward Baylor Belton, SC18
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC15
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN55
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA55
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA42
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL33
5 Landrum, SC28
6 New Zealand28
7 Jefferson, GA25
8Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL25
9 Tamaqua, PA24
10 Bennington, VT22
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 Sumter, SC60
2 Lynnville, IN41
3 Travelers Rest, SC39
4 Columbia Heights, MN39
5 West Sunbury, PA30
6 Inman, SC29
7 Parkersburg, WV26
8 Newark Valley, NY25
9 Gillett, PA25
10 Iron Station, NC23
GNCC WXC Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH60
2Tayla Jones Australia50
3 New Zealand39
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC36
5 Barons, AB34
6Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN30
7 Mchenry, MD26
8 Buskirk, NY21
9 Equinunk, PA19
10 Laurens, SC18
Other Championship Standings

WORCS

Through Round 2 

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Through Round 14

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle BittermanKawasaki210
2ndRobbie HortonHonda208
3rdNick GainesYamaha190
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM185
5thCaleb Carter KTM161
6thMarshal WeltinKawasaki138
7thLanden RogersHonda119
8thHayden HefnerKTM101
9thMatthew BurkeenYamaha94
10thTravis SewellKawasaki85

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRobbie HortonHonda247
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM224
3rdNick GainesYamaha208
4thKyle BittermanKawasaki200
5thCaleb CarterKTM164
6thMarshal WeltinKawasaki120
7thMatthew BurkeenYamaha104
8thHayden HefnerKTM94
9thLuke NeeseHonda80
10thAustin JohnsonKTM77
10thTravis SewellKawasaki77

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

SuperEnduro World Championship

Through Round 4 (of 5)

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna227
2ndTaddy BlazusiakKTM209
3rdJonny WalkerKTM192
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna161
5thBlake Gutzeit KTM112
6thPol TarresHusqvarna107
7thWilliam HoareKTM82
8thKevin GallasHusqvarna79
9thTim ApolleSherco73
10thEmil JuszczakBeta63

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

