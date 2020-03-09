Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 150 SX

Spencer Luczak loved the look of the 2002-’04 Red Bull KTM factory race bikes, so he mounted a build with that style in mind. He split this 150 down to the frame and went through every piece with a fine-tooth comb.

Parts Used:

Proven Moto

Everything was assembled and dyno tested by Matt Jory at Proven Moto in Utah

Haeseker Racing

Cylinder Porting Mod, Head Mod, Vaper Blasted Motor, Matched Cases, Super Finished/Micro-Polished Internals

Vertex Pistons

Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips)

FMF

Factory Fatty Pipe, 2.1 Ti Silencer

Kreft Moto

Suspension Tuning, Custom Nitrogen Canister, Custom Rear Shock Spacer For Titanium Coil, Power Valve Adjuster Tool

MotoStuff

280 mm Front Rotor with Ultralight Matching Rear Rotor, Custom Core Black Braided Brake Lines, Titanium Pro-Pegs Foot Pegs, Brake Tip, Engine and Front-End Bolt Kits by Splitstream Titanium

VHM

Cylinder Head with MX Insert, Custom Inertial Crank

Supersprox

Front Sprocket, Rear Aluminum Sprocket, Gold Race Chain

Lectron Fuel Systems

Custom Lectron 38mm High Velocity Carb

Dubya

Industrial Nickel-Plated Talon Hubs, with Ceramic Bearings, Excel Nipples/Spokes Laced to DID STX Rims

Dunlop

MX33 Front (90/100-21)

MX33 Rear (110/90-19)

Nihilo Concepts

Custom Engraved Ignition Cover, Custom Engraved Valve Cover, Custom Master Cylinder Caps, Case Saver, CNC Rear Axle Nut, Frame Grip Tape, CNC Billet Gas Cap, CNC Billet Factory Throttle Housing

Legacy Carbon

Carbon Master Cylinder Covers, Prototype Carbon Fork Guards, Mud Guard, Lug Guard and Frame Guards

Samco Sport

Custom Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, One-Piece T-Hose (replaces three-piece OEM system), Stainless Steel Hose Clamps

Zero Resistance Throttle

Dual Bearing, Billet Throttle Tube

Motion Pro

Custom Throttle Cable, Tools, Digital Tire Gauge

RaceTech Titanium

Titanium Linkage Bolts, Shock Bolts, Dimpled Fork Guard Bolts, Footpeg Pins, Crossbar Bolts, Radiator Bolts

X-trig

ROCS Triple Clamps and Preload Adjustor, PHDS Bar Mounts

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch

ICW

Seam Welded Radiators and Reinforced with Brackets/Cross Members with Polish Finish

JBI Suspension

Custom Polished Fork Lugs and Shock Body Pieces with Type 3 Hard Anodizing, DLC Fork Tubes and Shock Shaft, Type 3 Grey Hard Anodized Engine Covers

Elusive Graphics

Custom Graphics with Chrome Inlay

UFO Plastics

Retro Colored Plastics

Works Connection

Holeshot Device, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks, Titanium Chain Adjuster Bolts, Hour Meter

VP Racing Fuels

MRX02 and C12 Mix

Renthal

Bars 999, Grips (soft half-waffle)

Arc Levers

Memlon Folding Levers, Bar/Lever Mounts

UNI Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

Langston Motorsports

Factory Brembo Calipers, Factory KTM Billet Brake Hanger Support Bracket

Warp 9

Titanium Axles, Pivot Bolt, Rotor/Sprocket Bolts

RCS Titanium Coils

4.2 Titanium Shock Coil

Hammerhead Designs

Kickstarter

Throttle Syndicate

Custom Chrome Inlay Seat Cover

Boyesen

Water Pump Kit

Maxima Racing Oils

K2 Pre Mix Oil, Gear Oil, Brake Fluid, FFT

Cometic Gasket

Engine Gaskets, Reed Cage Spacer

Ride Engineering

Showa Steering Stabilizer

Met Tec

Titanium Kickstarter Bolt

NGK Spark Plugs

Iridium Spark Plug

Moto Tassinari

V-Force Reed Cages

