Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 150 SX
Spencer Luczak loved the look of the 2002-’04 Red Bull KTM factory race bikes, so he mounted a build with that style in mind. He split this 150 down to the frame and went through every piece with a fine-tooth comb.
Parts Used:
Proven Moto
Everything was assembled and dyno tested by Matt Jory at Proven Moto in Utah
Haeseker Racing
Cylinder Porting Mod, Head Mod, Vaper Blasted Motor, Matched Cases, Super Finished/Micro-Polished Internals
Vertex Pistons
Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips)
FMF
Factory Fatty Pipe, 2.1 Ti Silencer
Kreft Moto
Suspension Tuning, Custom Nitrogen Canister, Custom Rear Shock Spacer For Titanium Coil, Power Valve Adjuster Tool
MotoStuff
280 mm Front Rotor with Ultralight Matching Rear Rotor, Custom Core Black Braided Brake Lines, Titanium Pro-Pegs Foot Pegs, Brake Tip, Engine and Front-End Bolt Kits by Splitstream Titanium
www.motostuff.com
VHM
Cylinder Head with MX Insert, Custom Inertial Crank
Supersprox
Front Sprocket, Rear Aluminum Sprocket, Gold Race Chain
Lectron Fuel Systems
Custom Lectron 38mm High Velocity Carb
Dubya
Industrial Nickel-Plated Talon Hubs, with Ceramic Bearings, Excel Nipples/Spokes Laced to DID STX Rims
Dunlop
MX33 Front (90/100-21)
MX33 Rear (110/90-19)
Nihilo Concepts
Custom Engraved Ignition Cover, Custom Engraved Valve Cover, Custom Master Cylinder Caps, Case Saver, CNC Rear Axle Nut, Frame Grip Tape, CNC Billet Gas Cap, CNC Billet Factory Throttle Housing
Legacy Carbon
Carbon Master Cylinder Covers, Prototype Carbon Fork Guards, Mud Guard, Lug Guard and Frame Guards
Samco Sport
Custom Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses, One-Piece T-Hose (replaces three-piece OEM system), Stainless Steel Hose Clamps
Zero Resistance Throttle
Dual Bearing, Billet Throttle Tube
Motion Pro
Custom Throttle Cable, Tools, Digital Tire Gauge
RaceTech Titanium
Titanium Linkage Bolts, Shock Bolts, Dimpled Fork Guard Bolts, Footpeg Pins, Crossbar Bolts, Radiator Bolts
X-trig
ROCS Triple Clamps and Preload Adjustor, PHDS Bar Mounts
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch
ICW
Seam Welded Radiators and Reinforced with Brackets/Cross Members with Polish Finish
JBI Suspension
Custom Polished Fork Lugs and Shock Body Pieces with Type 3 Hard Anodizing, DLC Fork Tubes and Shock Shaft, Type 3 Grey Hard Anodized Engine Covers
Elusive Graphics
Custom Graphics with Chrome Inlay
UFO Plastics
Retro Colored Plastics
Works Connection
Holeshot Device, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks, Titanium Chain Adjuster Bolts, Hour Meter
VP Racing Fuels
MRX02 and C12 Mix
Renthal
Bars 999, Grips (soft half-waffle)
www.renthal.com
Arc Levers
Memlon Folding Levers, Bar/Lever Mounts
UNI Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Langston Motorsports
Factory Brembo Calipers, Factory KTM Billet Brake Hanger Support Bracket
Warp 9
Titanium Axles, Pivot Bolt, Rotor/Sprocket Bolts
RCS Titanium Coils
4.2 Titanium Shock Coil
Hammerhead Designs
Kickstarter
Throttle Syndicate
Custom Chrome Inlay Seat Cover
Boyesen
Water Pump Kit
Maxima Racing Oils
K2 Pre Mix Oil, Gear Oil, Brake Fluid, FFT
Cometic Gasket
Engine Gaskets, Reed Cage Spacer
Ride Engineering
Showa Steering Stabilizer
Met Tec
Titanium Kickstarter Bolt
NGK Spark Plugs
Iridium Spark Plug
Moto Tassinari
V-Force Reed Cages
