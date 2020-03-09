VALKENSWAARD (The Netherlands)—Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the MXGP of Trentino, Italy, foreseen on April the 4th and 5th, has been postponed to July the 18th and 19th 2020.

Considering the very difficult situation in Italy with regards to the coronavirus and the fact that the Italian government has forbidden the organisation of public events in Italy until the 3rd April including the difficulties of travelling in the northern regions of the country, in agreement with the FIM, the local organiser and the local authorities of Trentino the 2020 MXGP of Trentino in Italy will be postponed. Infront Moto Racing, the FIM and the local organiser have evaluated an alternative date and can now announce that the MXGP of Trentino has been rescheduled to take place on the 18th and 19th of July 2020.

The aim of Infront Moto Racing and the FIM is to make the FIM Motocross World Championships and FIM-E Motocross European Championships run with all the events programmed. The rest of the MXGP Calendar up to now stays unchanged while the development of the situation in every country is being followed in a daily basis monitoring.

In agreement with the organisers of other MXGP rounds and local authorities, Infront Moto Racing is prepared to postpone other events if that becomes necessary.

In a difficult moment like this we ask everybody for a great sense of responsibility and not to listen to rumours created but just to rely on official communications which will be done by Infront Moto Racing and the FIM.