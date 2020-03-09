As usual, the 250 Pro Sport heat races kicked off the show. Kyle Bitterman won the first heat, followed by Geran Stapleton (second) and Jaylend Mccarty (third). Gared Steinke won heat two ahead of Todd Bannister in second and Greye Tate in third. Darian Sanayei got boxed out by Steinke on the first lap of heat two and was unable to finish the heat race.

Darian Sanayei was back for the 450 Pro Heats and won heat one. Kyle Bitterman finished second and Todd Bannister came in third. Gared Steinke won the second heat ahead of Geran Stapleton (second) and Jaylend Mccarty (third).

The race of the night (and quite honestly, of the season) was the 250 Pro Main. The race started out as a battle between Kyle Bitterman and Todd Bannister fighting for first place through the first lap, with Gared Steinke right behind. But by the end of the second lap Steinke had moved into first place, followed by Bitterman in second and Bannister in third. During the third lap it became clear this race was going to be a battle to the finish between Steinke and Bitterman. Bitterman moved ahead of Steinke by the end of the third lap and held onto the lead (just slightly) through lap 10 and almost all of lap 11, but on the final turn before the finish line on the second to last lap, Steinke cut inside and was able to pass Bitterman for first. Darian Sanayei, who had been in 5th place for most of the race, had slowly but surely moved his way, somewhat unnoticed, into third place by the end of the race. The final lap of the race it almost felt like Steinke, Bitterman and Sanayei were all literally even with one another, it appeared that any of the three could be in first place at any moment. A thrill to the end, Steinke came in first ahead of Sanayei (2nd) and Bitterman (3rd). Steinke finished ahead of Sanayei by 0.097 seconds and ahead of Bitterman by 0.235 seconds. To say it was an 'edge of your seat' kind of race to the finish would be an understatement.