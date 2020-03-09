Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Justin Brayton Suffers Broken Metacarpal, Out for At Least Three Weeks

March 9, 2020 2:35pm | by:
Honda HRC rider Justin Brayton came together with SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda's Vince Friese late in the 450SX main event at Daytona that has resulted in a broken metacarpal bone in his pinky finger.

According the the Honda HRC PR, Brayton will be reevaluated after the Seattle Supercross to see if everything is healing properly. Read what the team had to say about the incident here:

Brayton was involved in a run-in with Vince Friese on the final lap of the main event, hurting his left hand. On Monday following the race, he was evaluated by his physician, and it was determined that he had fractured the metacarpal in his pinky finger. Brayton’s recovery will take three to six weeks, and he will be reevaluated at the three-week mark (following the Seattle Supercross).

Brayton gave an update via his Instagram as well:

