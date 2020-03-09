Justin Brayton Suffers Broken Metacarpal, Out for At Least Three Weeks

Honda HRC rider Justin Brayton came together with SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda's Vince Friese late in the 450SX main event at Daytona that has resulted in a broken metacarpal bone in his pinky finger.

According the the Honda HRC PR, Brayton will be reevaluated after the Seattle Supercross to see if everything is healing properly. Read what the team had to say about the incident here:

Brayton was involved in a run-in with Vince Friese on the final lap of the main event, hurting his left hand. On Monday following the race, he was evaluated by his physician, and it was determined that he had fractured the metacarpal in his pinky finger. Brayton’s recovery will take three to six weeks, and he will be reevaluated at the three-week mark (following the Seattle Supercross).

Brayton gave an update via his Instagram as well: