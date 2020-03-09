MXGP is still finding some of the grimmest aspects of European winter weather only days after the cold and stormy air of the British Grand Prix last week. Those brave souls that defied a chilly and rainy forecast at the Eurocircuit in Valkenswaard for the Dutch round and the second chapter of the 2020 season were rewarded with another Jeffrey Herlings home success, (his ninth from ten appearances in the last eleven years at the venue) and some unpredictable scenes as the world championship plight of attrition began early.

1. Orange glow as the duel progresses

Red Bull KTM ran out winners of both classes for the first time this season. While Herlings edged out the 2019 FIM Motocross World Champion Tim Gajser again (2-1 to the Slovenian’s 1-2) for his second Grand Prix win in a row and the 88th in total, Tom Vialle was celebrating just the second overall of his career in MX2.

For once Austrian superiority on the results sheets hid some of the full story. Gajser was particularly impressive in the sand. The Honda HRC man felt the downside of competing with a full prototype machine on Saturday when the CRF450RW apparently developed an electrical fault in the qualification heat and he went to the start gate almost last for the two motos. That he was able to get away from the soaking metal grill and through the bottleneck kink at Valkenswaard—one of the most exhilarating but also perilous opening sections on the calendar—said a lot for his prowess. Herlings had looked off-song until race day. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing’s Arminas Jasikonis achieved the rare feat of being able to challenge Herlings’ speed and might in the sand on Saturday, when the terrain was drier, faster, and Herlings was complaining of arm-pump and a miscue with suspension settings. In the first moto on Sunday, Gajser was too pacey for the Dutchman who eased his KTM through the miserable conditions; again exercising his low-risk philosophy and approach to the season by deciding to chop the Grand Prix into halves and re-focus his efforts into the second outing, which he won at a canter.