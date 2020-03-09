Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Amateur
RCSX
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Daytona

March 9, 2020 8:40am
The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Weege and JT joining me to chat about the 50th Daytona Supercross and all that happened there including the rides by both Garrett Marchbanks and Eli Tomac, the Anderson-Webb-Tomac-Roczen battle, the track layout, and more.

Click HERE to listen to the show or listen below or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

