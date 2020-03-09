Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Full Schedule
Deals of the Week: March 9, 2020

Deals of the Week March 9, 2020

March 9, 2020 11:20am

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Bell Moto 9 Helmet with MIPS, Oakley Front Line MX Goggles with Prizm Lens, and the KTM PowerWear Red Bull Canvas Coat all with discounted prices. We also have a deal on the Racer X High Point Raceway 3/4 Sleeve Raglan shirt this week. Click the products below and order today!

Bell Moto-9 Helmet With MIPS - Solid

$419.95

The Bell Moto-9 Helmet contains the following features:

  • Lightweight composite "Tri-Matrix" shell.
  • MIPS energy management system.
  • Velocity Flow Ventilation system for maximum cooling.
  • Fully adjustable Flying Bridge Visor with air intake vents.
  • Removable / washable X-Static XT2 silver liner.
  • Extended Wear interior.
  • Exclusive Magnefusion Emergency Removal System (MERS) cheekpads.
  • QuickFlip visor screws for easy adjustment, even with gloves on.
  • Fully ventilated EPS-lined chinbar.
  • Integrated vented roost guard.
  • New and approved Magnefusion magnetic strap keeper.
  • Padded chin strap with D-ring closure.
  • Industry-leading five-year warranty.
  • Certification: DOT, SNELL M2015.

SHOP NOW

Oakley Front Line MX Goggles With Prizm Lens

FROM $72.00 - $180.00* - UP TO 60% OFF

Front Line MX is the latest addition to Oakley's High Impact line of goggles. With a large to medium sized fit, Front Line MX is optimized for a wide variety of faces and is engineered to fit perfectly with most helmets. Designed with Oakley's Ridgelock Technology, changing lenses is quick and easy while still allowing for a complete lens seal to prevent harsh conditions from penetrating into your goggle. Discreet frame notches at temples provide compatibility with most prescription eyewear.

SHOP NOW

*Goggle prices vary based on color. Visit website for details.

KTM PowerWear Red Bull Canvas Coat

$69.77 - 44% Off

The KTM PowerWear Red Bull Canvas Coat has the following features:

  • Heavy-duty, durable fabric.
  • Side pockets.
  • Front chest pockets.
  • 100% cotton.

SHOP NOW

HIGH POINT RACEWAY 3/4 SLEEVE RAGLAN

$20.00 - 42% off

This shirt is made of 50% Polyester, 25% Rayon, and 25% Cotton.

SHOP NOW

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now