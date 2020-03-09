Once again, we fired off some questions to former pro Jason Thomas to get his insights from the Daytona Supercross.

In both of the 250 heat races, the first run through the whoops were complete carnage. They fixed it before the first 450 heat but what did you see that caused issues in the 250 Class?

Riders get three practices in the afternoon to learn the track and also qualify their way into the night’s racing. In each of those sessions, the track changes and the whoops, most notably, deteriorate. For the heat races at every event, whether Daytona or Anaheim, the track crew rebuilds the whoops. The most important aspect, however, is that they are almost always easier than they were originally built. Remember, riders are not allowed to walk the track again before the night’s racing nor do they get a viewing lap before the racing starts. They have to blindly trust the track crew that the jumps will be built in the same manner as they were a few hours before. When that doesn’t happen, you see chaos. As we saw Saturday, the whoops were much steeper than they had been all day long. I sat across from this section for the entire day and night, giving me a great vantage point to watch this unfold.

When the gate dropped for the heat races, riders expected a smaller, more forgiving whoops section than those that laid in wait. Without a chance to see them prior to the race, the more difficult whoops caught them by surprise and the result was huge crashes in both 250 heat races.

I believe this was an unfortunate, avoidable misstep. Track crews have to be ultra-careful with post practice track changes/wrinkles. A similar scenario nearly cost Grant Langston a 250 East Coast title in 2005. The Orlando SX that season had a very difficult triple out of the first corner. It necessitated a serious seat bounce to clear, the take-off being smaller than the landing. As Langston rounded the corner to attempt for the first full lap, he was unaware that the height of the first take-off had been lowered. He was committed to the triple but with the jump face change, it was now impossible to get up and over on his 250. He crashed hard; a victim of the track rebuild uncertainty.

It should be mentioned that the Dirt Wurx crew does a fantastic job with consistency on this week in and week out. It is always a variable that I keep an eye on, riders putting full trust in the track crew. I have to think this was a Daytona specific situation and an unfortunate one at that.