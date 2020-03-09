Today, the 11th running of the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway. To track today's racing with up to the minute results with live timing and scoring or to view results from the entire day, visit daytona.tracksideresults.com.

You can also watch all of today's action live on RacerTV.com, which will get underway at 9:45 a.m. EST.

Follow Racer X Online's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts for updates and photos from the event, as well as the RCSX Daytona Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts for result updates, photos, videos, and more. And make sure to stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full coverage from the championship.

Main Image: Christian Munoz