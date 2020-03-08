Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Live Now
GNCC
Wild Boar
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Grand Prix Race 1
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Grand Prix Race 1
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: Daytona Post-Race Walk and Talk

March 8, 2020 12:05pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the Daytona pits after a memorable main event in the 450 class helped the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross live up to the hype. Round 10 of Monster Energy Supercross just kept the theme of good racing going, which it should, because at this stage of the season, the wins mean even more.

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. One hundred percent guaranteed and made in the USA.

