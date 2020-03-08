The Weege Show: Daytona Post-Race Walk and Talk

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the Daytona pits after a memorable main event in the 450 class helped the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross live up to the hype. Round 10 of Monster Energy Supercross just kept the theme of good racing going, which it should, because at this stage of the season, the wins mean even more.

