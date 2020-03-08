Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Arminas Jasikonis
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Bas Vaessen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Full Schedule
The Conversation: Tomac, Roczen, Webb

The Conversation: Tomac, Roczen, Webb

March 8, 2020 5:00am

After another comeback for the ages, Eli Tomac claimed his 32nd career supercross victory and his fourth at Daytona to put himself in rare air as a four-time winner of the event.

Tomac's late charge thwarted Ken Roczen's attempt to net his fourth win of the season, moving the German back to second. Behind them, Cooper Webb picked up another podium as he continues working back to full strength from his Arlington crash.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now