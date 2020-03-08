Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson

At the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross we saw two winners on opposite ends of the spectrum. Garrett Marchbanks etched his name into the list of riders to win their first 250SX main event at the Daytona Supercross and he was followed by his brand mate Eli Tomac taking his fourth career 450SX Daytona Supercross main event win. Two Kawasaki riders with completely different stories putting it together on the same night.

Marchbanks, born and raised in Utah, moved across the country at 14 years old to begin his professional racing career only two years later. But since then it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

“Training on my own was pretty tough for a while,” he said. “After I signed my contract at 14, and then go pro at 16, I was really blessed with it. It’s been a struggle ever since I went pro. Breaking my ankle and then going into the season this year and being hurt with my ankle again. To get my first heat win, again, and a main event win here at Daytona, it’s amazing. I’m happy with it.”

In only his second year of supercross, Marchbanks didn’t enter this year a championship favorite in a win-or-die situation but riding for Mitch Payton’s team still brings pressure. Especially when Marchbanks felt he was better than the results he was getting in the first few rounds. After only one podium finish last year in the mud at San Diego, Marchbanks wanted to prove this year that he could do more. But he hadn't. At least not until tonight.