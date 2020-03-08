Garrett Marchbanks took home his first career 250SX class supercross victory at Daytona, and became just the fourth rider to claim his first 250 class win at the World Center of Racing.

Behind him, Chase Sexton fell short of a late race charge to bring home his fourth consecutive podium finish to start the season with a 2nd. Jeremy Martin fought forward late in the race to round out the podium in third.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.