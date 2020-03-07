Results Archive
      Race Day Feed: Daytona

      Race Day Feed Daytona

      March 7, 2020 11:45am
      by:

      Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

      Morning Report

      At the Atlanta Supecross, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire led the 250SX main event early but it was GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton who caught and passed his former teammate before taking his second win in as many weeks. By doing so, Sexton also took sole possession of the points lead as Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane McElrath finished third and trailing Sexton by five points at the end of the night.

      While the 250SX Class went from two points leaders last week to one this week, the 450SX Class is the opposite. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac entered the Atlanta Supercross with a seven-point lead over Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen but when ET3 finished fourth and Roczen cruised to a 13.612-second lead, the two became tied at 200 a piece. They’ll both sport red backgrounds this weekend—Roczen on his 1970s-inspired Honda CRF450R at today’s 50th running of the Daytona Supercross.

      • Eli Tomac and his mechanic Brian Kranz. Align Media
      • Ken Roczen's '70s-inspired CRF450R. Align Media

      A few rider updates we need to note before today’s action:

      -Ryan “The General” Sipes is making his 2020 supercross debut—this time in the 450SX Class. He’s riding a KTM 350 SX-F to start off his 2020 all-inclusive tour. He'll also be racing the American Flat Track Daytona TT a week from today. 

      -Rocky Mountain ATC/MC-WPS-KTM has announced that Justin Bogle will be sidelined for the remainder of supercross. Bogle suffered a concussion in Glendale and the team announced yesterday that Benny Bloss would return to the team to fill Bogle’s spot.

      -On Thursday, JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing announced that Charles Lefrancois will join the team to compete in the 450SX Class at select rounds. This comes after fill-ins Fredrik Noren and Broc Tickle suffered injuries—a broken leg and a broken hand, respectively—filling in for Joey Savatgy (heel injury). Lefrancois competed at three rounds of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

      For more updates on storylines to follow throughout the day, read our ten things to watch feature and for updates on injured riders, read to our Daytona injury report.

      • Ryan Sipes' pits. Andrew Fredrickson
      • Benny Bloss is back with the Rocky Mountaint ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team. Andrew Fredrickson
      • Charles Lefrancois will make his JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing debut today. Andrew Fredrickson

      This year’s Daytona Supercross layout sports more of a vintage feel as it features more open space as compared to a typical rhythm-filled track. The track spans pretty much the entire length of pit lane, which provides for long straightaways for fans to watch from anywhere in the Speedway. We’ve got a few sand sections, an interesting split turn that features different lines, and a start similar to the racing the Speedway usually sees—a few left-hand turns. Once the gate drops, riders will barrel into a 360-degree first turn before they get underway with the remainder of the race. Watch how the track will flow below in the animated track map.

      Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

      If you’re here at the Speedway, make sure to stop by the Racer X vintage bike show in the fan zone to see a variety of bikes from the last 50 years.
      If you’re here at the Speedway, make sure to stop by the Racer X vintage bike show in the fan zone to see a variety of bikes from the last 50 years. Andrew Fredrickson

      Riders have finished track walk and we will be underway with free practice here shortly.

      Who will take the 450SX main event and stand atop the podium at the end of the night?
      Who will take the 450SX main event and stand atop the podium at the end of the night? Andrew Fredrickson

      Free Practice

      John Short had the best time when the 250SX Class took the track for the first time today. Jordon Smith had an issue in the sand turn after the wall jump and took a minute to get his bike fired back up again. Luckily, he wasn’t getting roosted while doing so. Shane McElrath bested Short’s time and ended the session with the best time.

      Cooper Webb had the fastest lap for the first 450SX session but then Aaron Plessinger jumped to the top with a 1:14.770. Plessinger was quickly bested by Ken Roczen’s 1:14.448 but then Plessinger, Roczen, and Webb all dropped faster laps to shuffl around for the top time. Blake Baggett dropped a 1:13.531 to take over the top time until three-time Daytona Supercross winner Eli Tomac bested Baggett’s time with a 1:13.392. Tomac went on another heater and went sub-1:13.00 but then Jason Anderson, Webb, and Roczen all hit sub-1:12.00 laps of their own. When the session ended, Roczen’s 1:11.618 edged out Webb’s 1:11.652 and Anderson’s 1:11.671.

