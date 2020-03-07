Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

At the Atlanta Supecross, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire led the 250SX main event early but it was GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton who caught and passed his former teammate before taking his second win in as many weeks. By doing so, Sexton also took sole possession of the points lead as Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane McElrath finished third and trailing Sexton by five points at the end of the night.

While the 250SX Class went from two points leaders last week to one this week, the 450SX Class is the opposite. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac entered the Atlanta Supercross with a seven-point lead over Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen but when ET3 finished fourth and Roczen cruised to a 13.612-second lead, the two became tied at 200 a piece. They’ll both sport red backgrounds this weekend—Roczen on his 1970s-inspired Honda CRF450R at today’s 50th running of the Daytona Supercross.