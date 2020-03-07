Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo just dropped some new fan merchandise and it is available now on their websites.

Are you Team 94 or Team 9? Either way, you are a winner with their latest fanwear!

From T-shirts to hoodies, hats, and women's T-shirts, they've got everything you need to represent your favorite rider.

Head to their pages at kenroczen.com or acianciarulo.com and show your support for Ken and Adam.

Check out some examples below of the merchandise they have available.