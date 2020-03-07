Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Grand Prix Race 1
    Full Results
    MX2
      Full Results
      Upcoming
      GNCC
      The General
      Sat Mar 14
      Articles
      Upcoming
      Supercross
      Indianapolis
      Sat Mar 14
      Articles
      Upcoming
      Supercross
      Detroit
      Sat Mar 21
      Articles
      Upcoming
      MXGP of
      Argentina
      Sun Mar 22
      Articles
      Full Schedule

      Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo Merchandise Available Now

      March 7, 2020 10:30am | by:

      Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo just dropped some new fan merchandise and it is available now on their websites.

      Are you Team 94 or Team 9? Either way, you are a winner with their latest fanwear!

      From T-shirts to hoodies, hats, and women's T-shirts, they've got everything you need to represent your favorite rider. 

      Head to their pages at kenroczen.com or acianciarulo.com and show your support for Ken and Adam. 

      Check out some examples below of the merchandise they have available.

      Get your Adam Cianciarulo merchandise today.
      Get your Adam Cianciarulo merchandise today.
      Get your Ken Roczen merchandise today.
      Get your Ken Roczen merchandise today.

      Read Now
      April 2020 Issue Now Available
      Get Racer X on your iPhone
      Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
      Read Now
      The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now