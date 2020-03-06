The Weege Show: Daytona Supercross Walk and Talk Preview

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around the Daytona supercross course while riders lay down laps for press day. This year's event marks the 50th anniversary of the Daytona race, and with the Monster Energy Supercross points tied at the halfway mark, there's no better way to celebrate than with some great racing.

