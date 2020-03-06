Racerhead #10

We also tried something new by doing a Racer X “Read Aloud,” if you prefer to listen to the story rather than read it.

Despite all the racing things going on this weekend—the Daytona SX; the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross on Sunday and Monday; the Vintage SX on Tuesday; the second round of the Grand National Cross Country Series in Palatka, Florida; and even the MXGP of the Netherlands over at Valkenswaard—hovering above it all: coronavirus. Sure, there are skeptics who say it’s no big deal, just another flu, but then you start hearing and seeing the headlines and the effect it’s having on the world. The stock market in the U.S. is in a nosedive. Congress just allocated nearly $10 billion to try to fight it. And sporting events and gatherings all over the world are being canceled. Even Mecca is empty!

Right now, the Olympics in Japan are still on. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, is off, "terminated due to the coronavirus." The Arnold's event is the biggest health and fitness expo in this country, bringing a quarter-million people together each year to preview gym equipment, apparel, nutrition and supplements.

A rumor that we first saw on Vital MX mentioned that the opening round of the FIM World Motocross Championships might have been in jeopardy as well, but it went off fine last weekend at the Matterley Basin, Great Britain, though it was cold and rather dreary the days before the race—February outdoor sporting events in the northern part of Europe are something of a weather risk, and we may see the same at Valkenswaard in the Netherlands this week as MXGP jumps across the English Channel for round two. And the entire nation of Italy just announced that fans are banned from attending sporting events for the next month, through April 3. That’s hitting even closer to home for MXGP, as the Grand Prix of Italy is set to take place at the beautiful Arco Trentino track on April 5.

MotoGP actually canceled the main class for their Qatar round due to travel restriction related to Italy, where the virus has hit hard. (In other words, no Rossi no racey.) Thailand then followed suit, only they postponed the entire MotoGP event. Dorna announced, “In the face of ongoing disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak, Dorna has released an updated version of the 2020 MotoGP calendar. With Qatar already cancelled for the premier-class and round two in Thailand postponed, the MotoGP riders are now set to hold their first race at what would have been round three in Austin, Texas on April 5."

Even James Bond is afraid of this thing. The studio that produced the latest Bond movie, No Time to Die, postponed its early April release until November 25, Thanksgiving weekend, in the hopes that the coronavirus will have run its course and people won't be afraid to go back into crowded movie theaters.

Over in Japan, where baseball is in spring training, fans have been barred from preseason games to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, just as they have in Italy.

Even the 2020 Ultra Music Festival will be postponed—possibly for a full year, which would effectively cancel this year’s edition of Miami’s marquee electronic dance music event, according to the Miami Herald.

“The decision to postpone, which sent shock waves through the electronic dance music community on social media, was made in a meeting Wednesday morning between Miami’s elected leaders and Ultra representatives, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.”

Which brings us back to supercross. Last night Team Honda’s Ken Roczen made this announcement on his social media:

"It is difficult for me to make this announcement, as I love my fans and they are one of the most important aspects of racing. Due to the Coronavirus, I won't be attending any dealer signings or personal appearances until my doctors and my team and I feel it is safe for me to do so. Unfortunately, whether I like it or not, my immune system and my body in general are not what they used to be after all of the surgeries and trauma that I had. Being healthy is a key to my success and I want to make sure I race every single weekend at my highest level and put on a show for the fans, my friends and family. Thanks for understanding and I promise my team and I will make it up to everyone who showed up at the races or dealer signings to see me!"