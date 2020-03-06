Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
MXGP of China Venue Announced

March 6, 2020 9:20am | by:
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing is proud to announce that the MXGP of China will once again return to Shanghai for the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, on the 12th – 13th of September, to host the penultimate round of the 2020 MXGP season.

The Chinese GP made its debut in Shanghai in 2019, showcasing some fantastic races in both MXGP and MX2. Following the huge success of the event, the Chinese round is back for more in 2020, promising to provide with more action than previously during this exciting year of the motocross world championship. 

Last season, the Chinese GP surprised the MXGP paddock with their impressive facilities and events planned over the weekend, to welcome the motocross world championship to China. In terms of racing it was the Red Bull KTM Factory rider Jeffrey Herlings who was victorious in MXGP, while fellow KTM Factory rider Jorge Prado took the overall in the MX2 division.

Infront Moto Racing and local organizer are working closely together in order to make the 2020 MXGP of China possible.

