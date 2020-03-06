Hero image courtesy of Wally Wallenberg.

With the 50th Daytona Supercross taking place tomorrow night, we thought we’d look back at some of the best, most significant editions of the oldest supercross of all, beginning with day one.

1971: For the 30th Annual Daytona Bike Week, motocross is added to the schedule of races at Daytona International Speedway. The race, which will serve as the last round of the 1971 Florida Winter-AMA Series, takes place the day before the 1971 Daytona 200 on a portion of the road course’s infield. The winners are Husqvarna riders Gunnar Lindstrom (250 class) and Bryan Kenney (500).

1973: After the motocross race moved to the trioval the year before (where it has remained since), the ’73 race counts as the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The “Daytona National” winners are California’s Bob Grossi (250) and Dutch import Pierre Karsmakers (500).

1974: Daytona hosts the first AMA Supercross race—though at the time it’s called the AMA/Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross. Karsmakers wins again, this time in the 250 class, while the 500 class is won by Roger De Coster, the reigning 500cc World Champion from Belgium.

1977: Aboard a Yamaha, Bob “Hurricane” Hannah wins his first of three Daytona Supercross races—and goes on to win his first AMA Supercross Championship. Hannah would win the Daytona Supercross in 1983 and 1985 on Hondas.