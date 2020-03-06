Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Daytona SX, GNCC, and MXGP

How to Watch Daytona SX, GNCC, and MXGP

March 6, 2020 9:15am

Round ten of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 7, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Action kicks off with qualifying live from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round ten beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

The second round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida. You can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend.

And the second round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in the MXGP of the Netherlands at Valkenswaard in Valkenswaard, Netherlands.

There is also amateur racing beginning this weekend. The RCSX and Daytona Vintage Supercross will compete at the speedway on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Check out the schedule at the bottom of the post or visit racedaytona.com/event/rcsx for more info on the 2020 RCSX. The RCSX will be broadcasted live on RacerTV.com as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule

Daytona

- Daytona, FL

* all times
QualifyingMarch 7 - 12:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowMarch 7 - 7:30pmon nbc-sports
Night ShowMarch 7 - 7:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

GNCC

TV | Online Schedule

Wild Boar

- Palatka, FL

* all times
ATVMarch 7 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
BikeMarch 8 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
GNCC TV Schedule

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of The Netherlands

- Valkenswaard, Netherlands

* all times
MX2 QualifyingMarch 7 - 9:15amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingMarch 7 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1March 8 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1March 8 - 8:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2March 8 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2March 8 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2March 9 - 12:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP Race 2March 9 - 1:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany200
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO200
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY177
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC176
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM151
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL75
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC70
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL61
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT53
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC47
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
Full Standings

GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC30
2Ricky Russell Duvall, WA25
3Josh Strang Australia21
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC18
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN16
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN30
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA25
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA21
4 Landrum, SC18
5 Australia16
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 Sumter, SC30
2 Travelers Rest, SC25
3 Inman, SC21
4 Columbia Heights, MN18
5 Lynnville, IN16
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH30
2Tayla Jones Australia25
3 New Zealand21
4 Barons, AB18
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN16
Full Standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands47
2Tim Gajser Slovenia38
3Antonio Cairoli Italy38
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland35
5Mitchell Evans Australia34
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium43
2Mikkel Haarup Denmark40
3Tom Vialle France40
4Jed Beaton Australia37
5Rene Hofer Austria35
Full Standings

Racer X supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Live Timing

Race Center

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

GNCC

Live Timing

Race Center

Tickets

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

GNCC racing

Twitter—@gnccracing

Instagram—@gncc_racing

Facebook

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL

Main Event — 7:30 p.m. EST
Doors Open — Noon EST
Practice & Qualifying —  12:30 p.m. EST

Tickets

Get tickets here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

The 2020 Daytona Supercross layout.
The 2020 Daytona Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

All times local.

1:05 pm EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:35 pm EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying

Track Maintenance

3:15 pm EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:30 pm EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:45 pm EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:00 pm EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:15 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:30 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying

The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.

7:35 pm EDT 250SX  Heat #1 
7:49 pm EDT 250SX  Heat #2 
8:03 pm EDT 450SX  Heat #1 
8:17 pm EDT 450SX  Heat #2
8:40 pm EDT 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 
8:53 pm EDT 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 
9:22 pm EDT 250SX Main Event
9:57 pm EDT 450SX Main Event

*Events scheduled to change without notice

GNCC Racing

Sunday, March 8, 2020
Bikes

6 am EST Gates Open
7-7:45 am EST Youth Bike Registration
8-9:30 am EST Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05-9:45 am EST Amateur Bike Registration
10 am-12 pm EST Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 am-12:45 pm EST Pro Bike Registration
11-11:30 am EST Pro Row Party: Bike Pro Row
1-4 pm EST Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

RCSX

Sunday

6:30 am - 7 pm Back Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
6:30 am - 8 am Amateur Rider Registration at the Costa Boardwalk Club Building
7:30 am Amateur Practice
Amateur Riders Meeting (immediately following practice) in Gatorade Victory Lane
Amateur Racing (immediately following Riders Meeting) 

Monday

9 am - 7 pm Back Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
7:30 am Amateur Practice
Amateur Racing (immediately following practice)
2 pm - 6 pm Vintage and ATV Pro Rider Registration at the Costa Boardwalk Club Building
3 pm - 5 pm ATV Pro Technical Inspection - Blue Garage #34
5:15 pm AMA Pro ATV Riders Meeting - Blue Garage #34
7 pm Vintage Riders Meeting at Gatorade Victory Lane 

Tuesday

6:30 am - 12 pm Back Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
6:30 am - 8 am Vintage Rider Registration at the Costa Boardwalk Club Building
7:30 am Vintage Practice
Vintage Racing (immediately following practice)
7:45 am ATV Pro Riders Meeting at Start Gate
8 am ATV Pro Timed Qualifying Practice Session 1
9:30 am ATV Pro Timed Qualifying Practice Session 2
12 pm  Heat 1 - 6 laps
12:10 pm Heat 2 - 6 laps
3 pm Main Event - 15 laps
3:20 pm - 3:30 pm Victory Circle

For more info on the RCSX, vist racedaytona.com/event/rcsx.

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now