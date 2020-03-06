Round ten of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 7, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Action kicks off with qualifying live from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of round ten beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
The second round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida. You can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend.
And the second round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday in the MXGP of the Netherlands at Valkenswaard in Valkenswaard, Netherlands.
There is also amateur racing beginning this weekend. The RCSX and Daytona Vintage Supercross will compete at the speedway on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Check out the schedule at the bottom of the post or visit racedaytona.com/event/rcsx for more info on the 2020 RCSX. The RCSX will be broadcasted live on RacerTV.com as well.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
TV | Online Schedule
Daytona
Daytona International Speedway - Daytona, FL
|Qualifying
|March 7 - 12:30pm
|on
|Night Show
|March 7 - 7:30pm
|on
|Night Show
|March 7 - 7:30pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
GNCC
TV | Online Schedule
Wild Boar
Hogwaller - Palatka, FL
|ATV
|March 7 - 1:00pm
|on
|Bike
|March 8 - 1:00pm
|on
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of The Netherlands
Valkenswaard - Valkenswaard, Netherlands
|MX2 Qualifying
|March 7 - 9:15am
|on
|MXGP Qualifying
|March 7 - 10:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 1
|March 8 - 7:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 1
|March 8 - 8:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|March 8 - 10:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|March 8 - 11:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|March 9 - 12:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|March 9 - 1:00am
|on
2020 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|200
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|200
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|177
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|176
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|75
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|70
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|61
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|53
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|47
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|30
|2
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|25
|3
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|21
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|18
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|16
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|30
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|25
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|21
|4
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|18
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|16
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|30
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|25
|3
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|21
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|18
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|16
GNCC WXC Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|30
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|25
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|21
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|18
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|16
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|47
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|38
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|38
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|35
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|34
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|43
|2
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|40
|3
|Tom Vialle
|France
|40
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|37
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|35
Racer X supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
GNCC
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Follow
Racer X
GNCC racing
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL
Main Event — 7:30 p.m. EST
Doors Open — Noon EST
Practice & Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EST
Tickets
Get tickets here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
All times local.
1:05 pm EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:35 pm EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying
Track Maintenance
3:15 pm EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:30 pm EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:45 pm EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:00 pm EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:15 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:30 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying
The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.
7:35 pm EDT 250SX Heat #1
7:49 pm EDT 250SX Heat #2
8:03 pm EDT 450SX Heat #1
8:17 pm EDT 450SX Heat #2
8:40 pm EDT 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:53 pm EDT 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
9:22 pm EDT 250SX Main Event
9:57 pm EDT 450SX Main Event
*Events scheduled to change without notice
GNCC Racing
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Bikes
6 am EST Gates Open
7-7:45 am EST Youth Bike Registration
8-9:30 am EST Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05-9:45 am EST Amateur Bike Registration
10 am-12 pm EST Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 am-12:45 pm EST Pro Bike Registration
11-11:30 am EST Pro Row Party: Bike Pro Row
1-4 pm EST Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
RCSX
Sunday
6:30 am - 7 pm Back Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
6:30 am - 8 am Amateur Rider Registration at the Costa Boardwalk Club Building
7:30 am Amateur Practice
Amateur Riders Meeting (immediately following practice) in Gatorade Victory Lane
Amateur Racing (immediately following Riders Meeting)
Monday
9 am - 7 pm Back Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
7:30 am Amateur Practice
Amateur Racing (immediately following practice)
2 pm - 6 pm Vintage and ATV Pro Rider Registration at the Costa Boardwalk Club Building
3 pm - 5 pm ATV Pro Technical Inspection - Blue Garage #34
5:15 pm AMA Pro ATV Riders Meeting - Blue Garage #34
7 pm Vintage Riders Meeting at Gatorade Victory Lane
Tuesday
6:30 am - 12 pm Back Stretch Ticket Booth (Will Call) Hours
6:30 am - 8 am Vintage Rider Registration at the Costa Boardwalk Club Building
7:30 am Vintage Practice
Vintage Racing (immediately following practice)
7:45 am ATV Pro Riders Meeting at Start Gate
8 am ATV Pro Timed Qualifying Practice Session 1
9:30 am ATV Pro Timed Qualifying Practice Session 2
12 pm Heat 1 - 6 laps
12:10 pm Heat 2 - 6 laps
3 pm Main Event - 15 laps
3:20 pm - 3:30 pm Victory Circle
For more info on the RCSX, vist racedaytona.com/event/rcsx.