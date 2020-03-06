Benny Bloss to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM for Remainder of Supercross

Starting this weekend in Daytona and continuing for the remainder of the supercross season, Benny Bloss will be aboard his familiar Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM.

Bloss announced via Instagram this morning that he has moved over from the Rock River Yamaha squad to re-join the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team whom he had ridden for over the last three years.

This announcement comes as Justin Bogle, who sustained a concussion in a first turn crash at Glendale, remains on the sidelines. Currently, there is no announcement or timetable for Bogle's return to racing.

Read what Bloss had to say about the switch below: