Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Benny Bloss to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM for Remainder of Supercross

March 6, 2020 1:25pm | by:
Starting this weekend in Daytona and continuing for the remainder of the supercross season, Benny Bloss will be aboard his familiar Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM.

Bloss announced via Instagram this morning that he has moved over from the Rock River Yamaha squad to re-join the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team whom he had ridden for over the last three years.

This announcement comes as Justin Bogle, who sustained a concussion in a first turn crash at Glendale, remains on the sidelines. Currently, there is no announcement or timetable for Bogle's return to racing.

Read what Bloss had to say about the switch below:

