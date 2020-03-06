Press day for the 50th edition of Monster Energy Supercross at Daytona gave us a chance to see the riders hit the track, and then get some thoughts on mid-season form. We talked to Chad Reed, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac on Friday afternoon to get an update.

Racer X: It’s the last ride for you at all the Monster Energy Supercross rounds, but I have a feeling this one you’ll miss more than others. But this is it—your last ride here.

Chad Reed: Ah never say never. I’d say if there was one, I ever would come back and race, it would be this one. But that sounds torturous! I do love it here, it’s one of my favorites for sure. I feel like I’ve raced it in so many ways, shapes and sizes. Day, night, dry, wet, a lake! When I’m done, I think this would be the one I would come back and want to watch closely. It would be nice to come out here.

Well, one way or another, you’ve still got Daytona goals. You want to come back here for sports car racing.

I was here a month or so ago for the 24 hour, checking it out, keeping a pulse on that. That’s definitely the direction I want to end up, I want to end up racing the 24 hour here. I’m sure the perspective you get at 170 miles an hour on the high banks is different than what you get over here on the supercross track. But I enjoy it, this is a special place, and a good experience.

Seems like things are slowly but surely turning a bit? A little more speed the last few weeks? How are you feeling now?

It’s starting to become enjoyable. I’m starting to remember how to ride. I rode two times this week, which is more than I’ve ridden any week this year. Prior to Dallas, I wasn’t really having that much fun racing. It’s starting to feel like I remember how to do this thing. Injuries are just no fun at all, it doesn’t matter if you’re 16 or 36. You don’t want to suffer. I mean, you suffer in every race, but I didn’t really want to come here and suffer like I was at the beginning of the season. I’m sure I’m gonna suffer, but a little less than what I was a month ago!