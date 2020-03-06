All Tied Up

With Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen tied in points, the rough, outdoor-like stage of Daytona couldn’t be set with any more suspense and intrigue. Roczen is coming off what was probably his most dominant win of the season while Tomac had a tough night, crashing, and later stalling, and being forced to charge through the pack. He also blew his slight points cushion over Roczen. On the flipside, could there be a better race than Daytona for Tomac, the three-time 450 National Champion, to rebound at? Then again, Roczen has won the 450 National Championship twice himself! Who will emerge with sole possession of the red plate when the checkers fly in Daytona? –Hansel

Crushingly Close

It’s tough to understand how Martin Davalos might be feeling this week. The Team Tedder/Monster Energy Racing rider has hit the ground quite a bit in his rookie 450SX season, but those woes were far in the rear view in Atlanta, where Davalos was crushing it in second place for most of the race. Unfortunately for Davalos his podium dreams evaporated late in the race when he lost spots to Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, and Tomac. He ended up fifth, his first top ten of the season, but man was he close to putting it on the box, which would have been incredible. After this breakthrough ride, we’ll see what he can muster in Daytona. –Hansel

Two Weeks Removed

When the gate drops in Daytona it will have been two weeks since Webb’s massive crash in Arlington that left him more bruised up than a ripe plumb in a rock tumbler. We know Webb has the toughness of a gorilla and the stubbornness of a mule, and in case you forgot, he reminded everyone of it with his ultra-gritty ride in Atlanta, where he took third despite immense pressure from Tomac. Afterward he was in so much pain he could barely speak in his podium interview and he even skipped to post-race press conference to get medical attention. If Webb can pull off a podium in such rough shape, how much better is he going to be with an additional week to heal up? -Hansel