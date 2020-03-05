Round 10 takes us to south to sunny Daytona Beach, Florida! The most unique round of the series comes just past the halfway point and do we ever have a series on our hands. The red plate has been cut in half (not really) and will be shared by both Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen. This race has always been viewed as a “man’s race” but it’s also changed over the last 15 years or so. The move to the night schedule shortened the track as well as becoming more “supercross” than the Daytona of yesteryear. Still, it’s the most physically demanding race of the series. This 50th anniversary edition could prove to add even more difficulty. The throwback design looks much more open, increasing speeds but I also expect to see many of the oddball man-made whoops and bumps that once defined Daytona.

DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS

The start this year is interesting to say the least. The short chute barrels into a 180 left that keeps on going left. It eventually completes an entire circle, firing back past the initial left. There is a set of whoops immediately following that initial left which could be an interesting dynamic with riders still bunched up. After the first set of whoops, there is a wall jump and another set of whoops immediately following. Watch for riders with a bad start to search the edges of the track to make quick moves through these whoops. If a rider like Eli Tomac found himself mired in 12thcoming around that circle turn, he could drop the hammer along the Tuff Blox and try to make up those lost positions. With a very long first section after the start, including the finish line jump and another grass straight, riders will be jockeying hard to make moves before getting into the upcoming sand.

Speaking of that sand, we know how treacherous it can be at Daytona. Following a pack of riders into the sand on the first lap is a figurative roll of the dice. The left-hand corner and following right-hand corner will be difficult to see as riders are blasted by sand roost. There are always tip-overs here on the first lap and I expect Saturday to be no different.