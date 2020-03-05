Pro Circuit Introduces 2020 CRF250R/RX Clutch Springs

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is thrilled to release a set of clutch springs for the new 2020 CRF250R/RX Honda models. Pro Circuit clutch springs offer customers an increase in clutch life, decrease clutch slipping and improves engagement over a stock setup. These high-performance springs will have riders noticing consistent spring performance throughout time, which is crucial in controlling how efficiently the clutch turns power into acceleration. The Pro Circuit 2020 CRF250R/RX Clutch Springs will also work well in stock or modified engines and are a must-have for any serious racers.

