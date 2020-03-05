Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Pro Circuit Introduces 2020 CRF250R/RX Clutch Springs

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is thrilled to release a set of clutch springs for the new 2020 CRF250R/RX Honda models. Pro Circuit clutch springs offer customers an increase in clutch life, decrease clutch slipping and improves engagement over a stock setup. These high-performance springs will have riders noticing consistent spring performance throughout time, which is crucial in controlling how efficiently the clutch turns power into acceleration. The Pro Circuit 2020 CRF250R/RX Clutch Springs will also work well in stock or modified engines and are a must-have for any serious racers.

