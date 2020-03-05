450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie had ankle surgery before the season and has been out since. He’s expected to be able to ride again soon, and at that time the team will decide whether or not he’ll be back for any rounds of supercross.

Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Blose crashed hard in the whoops in Glendale and suffered a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver. There is no timetable on his return.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle has been out since sustaining a concussion in Glendale and may not return before the end of the season.

Joshua Cartwright – WRISt/HAND | OUT

Comment: Cartwright crashed while practicing and suffered a hand injury. He’s expected to miss at least the next few weeks.