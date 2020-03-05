450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Anstie had ankle surgery before the season and has been out since. He’s expected to be able to ride again soon, and at that time the team will decide whether or not he’ll be back for any rounds of supercross.
Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Blose crashed hard in the whoops in Glendale and suffered a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver. There is no timetable on his return.
Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Bogle has been out since sustaining a concussion in Glendale and may not return before the end of the season.
Joshua Cartwright – WRISt/HAND | OUT
Comment: Cartwright crashed while practicing and suffered a hand injury. He’s expected to miss at least the next few weeks.
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo crashed during qualifying in Arlington and broke his collarbone. He’s had surgery and is working on healing up. He posted on Instagram yesterday that he is aiming to return to the Seattle Supercross on March 28 but as of now an official decision is yet to be made on when he’ll return to racing.
Kyle Cunningham – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Cunningham is out for the foreseeable future after crashing in Atlanta and sustaining an AC separation in his left shoulder.
Ben LaMay – THUMB | OUT
Comment: LaMay injured his thumb on press day in Arlington. He posted on Instagram that his MRI results came back better than he expected and will “be back before you know it.” He’s out for Daytona.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: Martin is out for the season after a bad crash in St. Louis left him with a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin is out for the season with a knee injury.
Fredrik Noren – LEG | OUT
Comment: Noren is out due to a leg injury sustained in St. Louis. He’s hoping to be back on the bike in April.
Zach Osborne – RIB, LUNGS, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Osborne sustained a broken rib, two bruised lungs, and a strained wrist in a practice crash last week. He should be back this season but it won’t be in Daytona.
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Savatgy has missed the entire season so far with a broken heel suffered in Australia. As of now there is no timetable on his return.
Broc Tickle – HAND | OUT
Comment: Tickle is out after breaking his hand in Arlington. He’ll miss several races but says he’ll be back as soon as he’s healed up.
250SX EAST
Ramyller Alves – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Alves is back riding after having wrist surgery but a return date is unknown at this time.
Joey Crown – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Crown broke his collarbone on press day in Atlanta and will sit the next few races out.
Ryder Floyd – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Floyd fractured the talus in his right ankle in Tampa. He’s been out since and is expected to miss multiple races.
Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Lawrence hopes to be able to race a few races by the end of the season after tearing his labrum and rotator cuff before supercross got underway.
Brian Moreau – BACK | OUT
Comment: Moreau sustained serious injury during practice in Tampa. He’s now back in France trying to make the best of a horrible situation. To help him and his family out financially go to Road2Recovery.com.
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone, I know I have been quiet the last two weeks but these two weeks have been the toughest of my life. After spending a week in ICU- which I barely remember- and a few days on a regular floor in Tampa, I’m now back in France to start a long rehab process. I don’t know yet what my future will be but I’m so ready to get to work. I’ve been able to see so many messages and support you have given me and trust me it feels so good. Thank you to @troyleedesigns team and my team manager for staying by my side and everybody at KTM for their support. Thank you @road2recovery for your amazing help ?? — Bonjour à tous, Je suis resté silencieux les deux dernières semaines depuis ma chute mais ces deux dernières semaines ont été les plus durs de ma vie. Après avoir passé une semaine en soin intensif que je me souviens à peine, puis quelques jours dans un service régulier de l hôpital de Tampa, je suis maintenant de retour en France pour attaquer une très longue rééducation. Je ne sais pas encore à quoi ressemblera mon futur mais je suis prêt à travailler dur. J’ai vu beaucoup de vos messages de soutient et croyez moi, ça fait vraiment du bien. Je veux remercier mon team TLD et particulièrement mon team manager TK pour être resté à mon chevet pendant plusieurs jours, et toute l’équipe KTM pour son soutient. Un grand merci à Road to Recovery pour leur aide inestimable. J’aimerais tellement remercier @cmmathilde et @marvinmusquin25 pour tout ce qu’ils ont fait pour moi depuis des mois et depuis ma blessure. Des gens formidables avec un cœur énorme.❤️?
Colt Nichols – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Nichols dislocated his shoulder in October and hasn’t race since. The team is in no rush to see him return to racing until he’s 100 percent ready to go.
Jace Owen – HAND, ARM, ILNESS | IN
Comment: Owen was landed on in Arlington and sustained gashes in his arm, which would later develop an infection. He also came down with the flu and missed Atlanta. He’s feeling better now though and will return to racing for Daytona.
Kyle Peters – HAND | OUT
Comment: Peters crashed during qualifying in Arlington and suffered a broken triquetrum in his hand. He was able to clinch the AMA Kicker Arenacross title the following weekend, but will now take the necessary steps to heal up before racing again. He hopes to be back before the end of the season, but isn’t sure exactly when he’ll be back on the bike. For more on Peters situation, read the interview with him we posted yesterday.
Isaac Teasdale – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Teasdale tore his MCL during qualifying in Arlington. He tried to squeeze as much rehab in as possible during the week but he was unable to race in Atlanta. He’ll miss the next few weeks.
250SX WEST
Next 250SX West Region race: March 28, 2020 – Seattle Supercross
Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER
Comment: Craig is back riding after fracturing bones in his hand and finger in Glendale.
Derek Kelley – LEG
Comment: After having surgery to repair a broken lower fibula, Kelley is back riding only five weeks after his surgery.
Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE
Comment: Lawrence hopes to be return to racing in Seattle, Washington, when the 250SX West Region resumes.
Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE
Comment: Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing. His goal is to recover for the final four 250SX West Region races then undergo surgery. He said on his Instagram story this morning: “Therapy on the bum knee is going good.”
Josh Osby – KNEE
Comment: Osby suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Killian Auberson is filling in for Osby.