Rounding out the overall podium at round one was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang, and this weekend Strang will set his sights on improving those standings. Strang is hoping to land in the center of the podium, earning the GNCC overall win this weekend at Wild Boar.

Earning fourth overall at the previous round of racing was FactoryONE Sherco’s Steward Baylor Jr. Last season, Baylor Jr. earned the overall win in Florida, and he is hoping to do the same this year. Baylor Jr. is eager to put his Sherco motorcycle on the box, and will be one to keep an eye on this weekend.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn finished fifth in the XC1 Open Pro class at Big Buck, and this weekend will be aiming to improve that finishing position this weekend in Florida. Ashburn has been a consistent rider for the past several years, and has what it takes to battle at the front of the pack.

Hoping for a better start this round will be FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor. At the opening round of racing Baylor battled his way through the pack, but with a better start he will be looking to battle up front for the duration of the race.