If you asked riders in the Monster Energy Supercross pits how to manage the back half of a career, you'd unanimously find them pointing to the JB model. At 35 years old, Justin Brayton is a factory Honda HRC rider, he makes good money, and he travels around the world. He's also enjoying racing now more than ever. JB credits a focus on family and a love of logistics for his success. He actually enjoys planning every aspect of his off-season travel and negotiations, from time zones to shipping, from mechanics to bikes, tracks, and more. He feels family time helps clear his head from the 24/7 racing grind. And now that he has all that knowledge, he's trying to pass it on to younger riders. You'd be surprised how many deals Brayton is involved in that don't even have anything to with his own career.

