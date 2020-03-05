Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Exhaust Podcast: Justin Brayton Loves Logistics

March 5, 2020 10:30am
by:

If you asked riders in the Monster Energy Supercross pits how to manage the back half of a career, you'd unanimously find them pointing to the JB model. At 35 years old, Justin Brayton is a factory Honda HRC rider, he makes good money, and he travels around the world. He's also enjoying racing now more than ever. JB credits a focus on family and a love of logistics for his success. He actually enjoys planning every aspect of his off-season travel and negotiations, from time zones to shipping, from mechanics to bikes, tracks, and more. He feels family time helps clear his head from the 24/7 racing grind. And now that he has all that knowledge, he's trying to pass it on to younger riders. You'd be surprised how many deals Brayton is involved in that don't even have anything to with his own career.

Jason Weigandt chats with Brayton about career management in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

