Day One at Daytona Free Audio Version

If you're a subscriber to Racer X magazine in either our print or digital version you may have already read, or heard (digital), Davey Coombs' feature article about the 1971 Daytona Supercross and how monumental it really was in our April 2020 issue. If you're not a subscriber you're really missing out on premium content like this. Since the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross is coming up this weekend we decided to release the audio version for free on Racer X Online for everyone. Listen to the story here, and subscribe at racerxonline.com/subscribe to make sure you don't miss content like this, either written, or read, in the future. Enjoy!