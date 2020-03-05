Day One at Daytona Free Audio Version

Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
March 5, 2020 9:45am
If you're a subscriber to Racer X magazine in either our print or digital version you may have already read, or heard (digital), Davey Coombs' feature article about the 1971 Daytona Supercross and how monumental it really was in our April 2020 issue. If you're not a subscriber you're really missing out on premium content like this. Since the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross is coming up this weekend we decided to release the audio version for free on Racer X Online for everyone. Listen to the story here, and subscribe at racerxonline.com/subscribe to make sure you don't miss content like this, either written, or read, in the future. Enjoy!

