Colt Nichols suffered a shoulder injury in mid-October that has kept him sidelined for much of the 2020 supercross season. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider posted on Instagram yesterday that he is back on the bike after four and a half months of being laid up for injury.

He was expected to accompany teammate Shane McElrath in the 250SX East Region Championship this year but there is no timetable yet for his return to racing.

For the latest injury news around the pits, check out the Daytona Supercross injury report.

See his full update: