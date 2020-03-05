Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Colt Nichols is Back on the Bike After Dislocated Shoulder in October

March 5, 2020 11:35am | by:
Colt Nichols suffered a shoulder injury in mid-October that has kept him sidelined for much of the 2020 supercross season. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider posted on Instagram yesterday that he is back on the bike after four and a half months of being laid up for injury.

He was expected to accompany teammate Shane McElrath in the 250SX East Region Championship this year but there is no timetable yet for his return to racing.

For the latest injury news around the pits, check out the Daytona Supercross injury report.

See his full update:

