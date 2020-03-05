Charles Lefrancois to Join JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Racing This Weekend In Daytona

JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing has announced that Charles Lefrancois will join the team as a fill-in rider at in the 450SX Class at select rounds. The team signed Fredrik Noren at the beginning of December after Joey Savatgysuffered a heel injury at the 2019 AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia, at the end of November but then Noren suffered an injury at the second round St. Louis Supercross. With both Savatgy and Noren out for significant time, the team signed Broc Tickle following his two-year FIM suspension for an anti-doping test he failed following the 2018 San Diego Supercross. Tickle competed at the Tampa Supercross, where he finished 12th in his first race back, but suffered a broken hand during qualifying at the Arlington Supercross and was unable to start any of the three Triple Crown races.

Lefrancois, who has raced for Suzuki for several years, will make his debut with the team Saturday at the 50th Daytona Supercross. He competed in three rounds of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship where he recorded a best of 18th in the 450SX main event in Denver Supercross in April. Lefrancois has yet to compete in the U.S. in 2020 as he was competing in the UK Pro Arenacross, which he won last weekend.

Below is the full press release from JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing: