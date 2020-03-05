Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Adam Cianciarulo Says He's Aiming for Seattle Return

March 5, 2020 11:25am | by:
Adam Cianciarulo Says He's Aiming for Seattle Return

Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo broke his collarbone in a crash during qualifying at the Arlington Supercross, round eight of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. As the injury required surgery to plate the collarbone, Cianciarulo was expected to miss about about a month of action. He posted an update following the surgery, saying he was "really stoked with how good it's feeling already."

For the latest injury news around the pits, check out the Daytona Supercross Injury Report.

Cianciarulo posted another update on Instagram yesterday that his goal is to be back racing by the Seattle Supercross on March 28.

"At this point, in my situation, we want to limit the risk and make sure the bone is strong when I do return," he said.

Read his full post:

