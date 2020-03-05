Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo broke his collarbone in a crash during qualifying at the Arlington Supercross, round eight of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. As the injury required surgery to plate the collarbone, Cianciarulo was expected to miss about about a month of action. He posted an update following the surgery, saying he was "really stoked with how good it's feeling already."

Cianciarulo posted another update on Instagram yesterday that his goal is to be back racing by the Seattle Supercross on March 28.

"At this point, in my situation, we want to limit the risk and make sure the bone is strong when I do return," he said.

