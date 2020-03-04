Halfway through the season and the ninth round of the series provided fireworks. Today on eXamination, we take a look at the 450 main event gate selections, Eli Tomac's pass attempt on Blake Baggett, Dean Wilson's unfortunate issues with his teammate Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton's pass for the lead, and RJ Hampshire's wild ride through the Tuff Blox.

Also, check out the issues between Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia right here.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment