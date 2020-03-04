Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Racer X Films: Atlanta Race Examination

March 4, 2020 3:55pm | by:

Halfway through the season and the ninth round of the series provided fireworks. Today on eXamination, we take a look at the 450 main event gate selections, Eli Tomac's pass attempt on Blake Baggett, Dean Wilson's unfortunate issues with his teammate Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton's pass for the lead, and RJ Hampshire's wild ride through the Tuff Blox.

Also, check out the issues between Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia right here.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer
Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment

