People forget privateer life for you. This is a big thing. You spend a lot of money when you don’t have access to tracks.

It is dude! It’s $75 for State Fair right now.

So, take me back pre-HEP years. What kind of outlay were you doing to ride?

Bro! I was riding out of Castillo’s, but I was more tired from prepping the track, watering the track, doing everything than I was even riding. So, I would wake up the next morning sometimes and I’d get ten, fifteen laps in and I’m like, “I’m done, dude. I can’t do this.” Then I’m spending 600 bucks a week on a skid steer, and I have to water the whole thing. It’s hard to do to maintain a track. So, I’d just go down to Milestone or wherever and try to get a couple days in during the week.

That was $75 bucks?

No, it was $65 back then. But at the same time, I wasn’t even staying at my own place. I would just literally live at people’s houses.

Just crashing?

Yeah! Like, “Yo, bro. What’s up? You got a couch?” So it’s definitely a little bit different. I think the program has gotten a lot better and I’m feeling a lot better. I’m just excited for the second half of the season.

When you go to the heats, you end up making it through the LCQ for example. But are you at the point where you’re like, forget this LCQ, I should be a top-nine guy in a heat?

One hundred percent! The problem with the LCQ is like you’ve seen. It’s like kind of throwing the dice. You are the better guy. I know when I go up to the line I’m like, “Yeah, I should be in this main no problem. I’m going to do it.” That’s the thought process. But you get so much weird shit happening because everybody’s just in full take-out mode all the time. So there’s some weird shuffling going on. So if you don’t get the perfect start and just kind of get out quick – and too, I think it’s way more aggressive in the LCQ first lap. It’s just like T-bone city because everybody is trying to be top four.

You don’t feel that in the heat race? The first lap of the heat feels different?

Yeah, a hundred percent! Everybody’s trying to go fast. Nobody is trying to block pass. That’s the big difference is everybody in the heat is like, everybody go. Then in the LCQ you get up to LCQ and it’s like, everybody T-bone everybody until we funnel out. That’s pretty much just how it works. It sucks.