2nd | #51 Justin Barcia | Greenville, FL | Yamaha YZ450F

Another impressive ride for Barcia in the ATL. This is quietly becoming a story behind the top three guys. Little mini-slump for Bam Bam after round two but last three weeks, he’s been great coming from outside the top ten to this finish. After Tomac slammed him pretty hard in a turn (enough that his hand swelled up) to get by you could see the fire awake in him and he was GOING for it to get ET back. He got the last laugh by forcing Eli into a mistake (in my opinion) with a rushed pass attempted on Blake Baggett. Justin had some harsh words for Eli after the main about the pass (although he’s better this year than in the past, not soooo sure JB51 should be complaining about a hard but fair pass?) and although he squashed the Davalos beef from San Diego this week he’s got a new one brewing with Tomac. Behind the scenes I’m wondering if he’s done enough to get a new deal from Yamaha. I think he has but Ferrandis is coming up of course and I think Plessinger’s got another year on his deal so something has to give.

3rd | #1 Cooper Webb | Clermont, FL | KTM 450SX-F

What a ride from Coop who you knew would dig deep after his crash and do something right? He just never gave up, got banged around a bit and grabbed a podium. What if you had told Coop last Saturday night that he’d get on the box the following week? He would’ve taken that in a heartbeat and he even gained points on the leader of the series.

4th | #3 Eli Tomac | Cortez, CO | Kawasaki KX450

I was watching Tomac off the start and he was just late off the gate which caused him to get pinched off. He was seventh after lap one but by my count was around 15th going into the first turn. That’s not good (by the way, once AGAIN the AMA fails us in the stat department by being listing a rider’s “start” as actually the positions at the end of the first lap. The TV broadcast clearly shows the running order around the first turn which is truly a measure of a riders start yet we aren’t able to get this information on the stat sheets. Perhaps the actual start starts go into the same black hole that the winners of the Triple Crowns stats go, I suppose) and it took some frantic riding by Tomac to get up there but also more than a fair share of mistakes as well. He and his buddy Barcia got into it again and I think that led to him forcing the pass on Baggett that took them both down. Call it the “I gotta get away from BAM BAM before he BAM BAMS me” syndrome. Eli doesn’t deserve 100% blame pie for the BB4 takedown to be fair because Blake cut down pretty sharply but still, he didn’t really have it going into that turn.

5th | #37 Martin Davalos | Tallahassee, FL | KTM 450SX-F

OH MARTY! I got some texts from a couple of big named riders that are out with injuries right now and they were both cheering Marty on. One even said “ROY” (rookie of the year) and I think a lot of people were pulling for Davalos to get his first ever 450SX podium. He ran second for a while, then let Barcia by and trailed him in third until the two champs got him on the last lap! Heartbreak for Davalos but he was still happy afterwards at his ride. It’s true that a start and carnage helped him a lot but Marty’s got skills and this was the highest he’s ran up front this year so now he knows the pace he needs to go. The best part of the whole deal was after the race when he told me “You believed in me, Steve” which, if you know our history, is pretty remarkable. We just need to go run the beach together in our short shorts like Rocky III.

6th | #46 Justin Hill | Yoncalla, OR | Honda CRF450R

Man, I’ve been wrong about some guys here and there over the years, but my worst prediction might’ve been on Hill. He’s been rock solid for the MCR guys this year. He’s in shape, he’s fast, and if he keeps riding like this, he’s going to end up with a top ten in or even top five in points which was unthinkable last year at JGR when he was getting tired, crashing, slacking off. There were so many stories of Hill from past teams he’s ridden on that it was hard to believe he was going to turn the corner on MCR but he’s done just that. We all know he can ride the crap out of a bike but now everything else is coming together for him. It’s…amazing.