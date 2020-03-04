Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, and much more.

This week, we talk with Bali native Kelana Humphrey.

Racer X: You’re a long way from home out here for the Southeast area qualifier, how’d you end up?

Yeah, it was alright, we need to go back and work on some things. It was a learning experience for sure. I haven’t raced at Gatorback in three years, since Mini Os 2016, and three years ago I barely knew how to ride a dirt bike so… yeah, it’s been a learning curve since then. This weekend I raced 85cc (10-12), 85cc (10-12) Limited and Mini Sr. 1. I don’t know how I ended up in the stock class, but I was fifth overall in the 85cc Limited and 8th in Mini Sr.

So, you started riding three years ago??

Yeah! I first got on a dirt bike about four years ago, I had just turned seven. I was living in Bali and watched some supercross on YouTube with my dad, it got me all amped up and I wanted to start riding! My dad started Deus Ex Machina over there, so I was always around motorcycles, but I wasn’t really into it until I watched some racing, and it just clicked instantly. [Ryan] Dungey was my favorite rider. I wanted to be just like Dungey, so I started riding.